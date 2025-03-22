11 IKEA Food Court Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Anyone who's been to IKEA knows that visiting the store is more than just a mere shopping trip: It's a whole experience. From the multitude of furniture displays to the seemingly endless selection of decor and home goods, you could spend hours at IKEA — and still have half the store left to explore. Luckily, if hunger strikes during your exploration, you can just swing by the store's food court to fuel up.

Though the idea of a store having a food court isn't exactly new or unique, IKEA's is impressive nonetheless. After all, its restaurant food is quite cheap, and there's a large number of items available The chain's Swedish meatballs are undoubtedly the star (and drawing point) of any IKEA food court, but there are quite a few additional food options to be found, ranging from hot plates to wraps to salads to desserts.

As a frequent IKEA shopper who's previously tried several dishes from its menu, I knew I was up to the task of ranking some of the store's more popular food court items. For the sake of fairness, I opted solely for foods that fell into the entree or main course category for this ranking. When determining my ranking order, I paid close attention to the flavors of the food, how well the components of a dish worked together, and whether the dish had a particular element that truly set it apart. With that in mind, here are 11 IKEA food court menu items ranked.