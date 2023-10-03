The Traditional Toppings You Should Be Putting On Potato Pancakes

Potato pancakes, a beloved dish across many cultures, offer a delightful blank canvas that welcomes an array of toppings, turning an initially humble dish into a culinary masterpiece. While the potato pancake itself can be a bit one-note in flavor, it serves as the perfect foundation for an exciting medley of toppings that elevate the overall taste and experience. Known by various names like latkes in Jewish cuisine and rosti in Swiss cuisine, the dish often lacks a strong flavor profile on its own. Typically consisting of grated potatoes, onions, eggs, and seasoning, the base is mild, allowing for an open invitation to explore diverse toppings. This simplicity in flavor presents a wonderful opportunity to pair the pancakes with toppings that bring complexity, texture, and a burst of taste.

The magic of potato pancakes truly comes to life with the addition of carefully chosen toppings. Sour cream or crème fraiche provides a creamy, tangy contrast to the crispy pancakes, creating a delightful harmony of flavors. Lox, caviar, and hard-boiled eggs contribute a luxurious touch, infusing the dish with a savory richness. Horseradish, either freshly grated or mixed with sour cream, adds a pungent kick, while cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions lend a refreshing and vegetal balance, introducing a delightful medley of tastes and textures. Potato pancakes even have room for sweetness, as is evidenced by the occasional drizzle of honey or dollop of applesauce on top.