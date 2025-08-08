This $7 Ikea Kitchen Rack Organizes Way More Than Just Spices
There are loads of hacks for IKEA furniture and accessories out there, from the quick fix to the sublime transformation. Some turn living room shelves and storage units into clever space-saving ideas for a kitchen remodel, but what if we turned things around to use kitchen accessories to enhance other areas of the home? Such is the case of the humble BEKVÄM spice rack, which can be easily repurposed to serve various needs around the house.
This little space saver is made from solid aspen wood, which makes it a durable natural option that can be sanded and painted to customize. It is a simple shelf with sides and a bar across, which is intended to keep spice jars from falling off. But if you flip the spice rack upside down, the bar can be used to hang accessories and maximize storage. Plus, it's easy to mount on any wall or inside a cabinet door. Measuring 15 ¾ inches wide, 3 ⅞ deep and 3 ½ in height, it's small enough to fit almost anywhere, but large enough to hold anything from books to picture frames, cosmetics, and more. Best of all, it's an inexpensive solution for all kinds of storage and decorating needs. Can't beat that!
Uses for a reimagined BEKVÄM spice rack
We've seen BEKVÄM spice racks converted into tiny bookcases for a kid's room, for instance, or as a storage for cutting boards that frees up counter space in a small kitchen. DIYers can use it to hold craft supplies such as paints, ribbons, or brushes. In the bathroom, it can hold nail polish jars or toiletries, and if you flip it upside down you can hang a face towel on the bar and use the shelf for lotions and serums you use most often.
You can also use an upside down BEKVÄM spice rack as a cool coffee or tea station in your office space. Place your supplies like sugar, stirrers, or tea bags, coffee pods on the shelf, and hang your mugs on the bar with help from a few decorative hooks or simple S hooks. Using the same approach, you can create a much needed organizer for accessories inside the closet door, using the bar for hanging neckties and scarves, necklaces and bracelets, belts, and similar items that can be problematic to store. You can also paint a few of them in complementary colors and group them to hold decorative items or your favorite mementos on a living room or bedroom wall.
Uses for the BEKVÄM spice rack are limited only by your creativity and your storage needs. What will you do with yours?