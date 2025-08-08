This $7 Ikea Kitchen Rack Organizes Way More Than Just Spices

There are loads of hacks for IKEA furniture and accessories out there, from the quick fix to the sublime transformation. Some turn living room shelves and storage units into clever space-saving ideas for a kitchen remodel, but what if we turned things around to use kitchen accessories to enhance other areas of the home? Such is the case of the humble BEKVÄM spice rack, which can be easily repurposed to serve various needs around the house.

This little space saver is made from solid aspen wood, which makes it a durable natural option that can be sanded and painted to customize. It is a simple shelf with sides and a bar across, which is intended to keep spice jars from falling off. But if you flip the spice rack upside down, the bar can be used to hang accessories and maximize storage. Plus, it's easy to mount on any wall or inside a cabinet door. Measuring 15 ¾ inches wide, 3 ⅞ deep and 3 ½ in height, it's small enough to fit almost anywhere, but large enough to hold anything from books to picture frames, cosmetics, and more. Best of all, it's an inexpensive solution for all kinds of storage and decorating needs. Can't beat that!