The Spice Rack Hack For Actually Convenient Cutting Board Storage

Today's spice rack organization tip isn't actually about organizing your spice rack (Although, we do have a few tips for that). We're singing the praises of the mountable spice rack and its underrated versatility. That narrow, sturdy, multipurpose shelf can also keep your cutting boards off of the counter and free up precious, limited drawer space. Apartment-dwelling foodies, we see you, and we feel you. For better organization and easier access, simply mount a single spice rack inside your cabinet door as a storage pocket for cutting boards. Those boards will stand flush against the inside of your cabinet door, maximizing oft-overlooked storage space.

To organize your kitchen like a pro, this rustic, mountable spice rack by Oropy costs $22.99 for a two-pack on Amazon. That leaves one shelf left over for mounting (you guessed it) your actual spice jars. Plus, this model's metal bar reinforcement can help hold your cutting board upright with peace-of-mind-affirming durability. Alternatively, if you have an especially long or tall cutting board that might wobble or fall out of the rack when you swing the cabinet door open, you could turn that second rack upside down and mount it inverted as an added reinforcement at the top edge of your cutting board.