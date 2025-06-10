Baskets Take Up Too Much Kitchen Counter Space. Here's Where They Should Go

Using wire, mesh, or woven baskets is a great way to store fruit, baguettes or fresh baked goods, and other easy-to-reach kitchen essentials like dry ingredients and cleaning supplies. While baskets present a functional storage solution, they can also take up a lot of precious kitchen counter real estate. Luckily, there's an easy way to utilize the storage containers while saving space: Hang the baskets on your kitchen's walls. Like hanging chef's knives and other kitchen utensils, mounting baskets is a simple tip to keep your kitchen surface and pantry organization on track while adding a decorative touch.

Plus, metal wire storage baskets are the perfect material to keep your fruit fresh – though, you can also hang whicker baskets or mesh fruit bags to get the same storage effect. Really, any basket or container with holes will be great to hang and store fresh fruit like bananas, so they can breath and don't mold or go bad prematurely. Overall, hanging baskets to store fruit and other food can be a great DIY kitchen project that only takes a matter of minutes to complete. You'll just want to make sure you're hanging your containers securely.