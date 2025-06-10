Baskets Take Up Too Much Kitchen Counter Space. Here's Where They Should Go
Using wire, mesh, or woven baskets is a great way to store fruit, baguettes or fresh baked goods, and other easy-to-reach kitchen essentials like dry ingredients and cleaning supplies. While baskets present a functional storage solution, they can also take up a lot of precious kitchen counter real estate. Luckily, there's an easy way to utilize the storage containers while saving space: Hang the baskets on your kitchen's walls. Like hanging chef's knives and other kitchen utensils, mounting baskets is a simple tip to keep your kitchen surface and pantry organization on track while adding a decorative touch.
Plus, metal wire storage baskets are the perfect material to keep your fruit fresh – though, you can also hang whicker baskets or mesh fruit bags to get the same storage effect. Really, any basket or container with holes will be great to hang and store fresh fruit like bananas, so they can breath and don't mold or go bad prematurely. Overall, hanging baskets to store fruit and other food can be a great DIY kitchen project that only takes a matter of minutes to complete. You'll just want to make sure you're hanging your containers securely.
Hang your baskets like a pro — carefully
You can easily hang kitchen baskets on the wall using Command strips with hooks or using metal hooks and nails. It's essential to hang baskets with care and the right reinforcements so that you can add in heavy fruit and vegetable like apples and onions without giving it a second thought. Adhesive hanging materials like Command strips are known to be reliable when used on most painted or wallpapered walls, but if your walls are overly textured, they could have trouble sticking securely. In this case, you'll want to opt for using a hammer with hooks and nails to hang baskets to the wall by their handle.
However you put them up, once you've securely hung storage containers, bags, and baskets in your kitchen, you won't be able to look back. The ease of grabbing well-organized boxes of pasta and fruit while freeing up counter space is so invaluable and cute. After trying your hand at hanging baskets, you can also suspend other must-have kitchen decor and decluttering products from Costco, such as wine racks, on the wall. Just make sure to hang them up with sturdy hooks, since they'll be holding fragile (and delicious) goods.