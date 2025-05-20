12 Kitchen Decor Must-Haves To Score From Costco
A functional kitchen with the right layout and appliances is a must. However, if the space feels cold or lifeless, you're not exactly going to be inspired to cook in it. This is why it is important to also focus on style and design. By clearing out clutter and being very purposeful with the decor pieces you choose, you can not only make the space feel warm and welcoming, but you can also make your kitchen seem larger than it is. There are several places where you'll be able to find kitchen decor, but there's one in particular that you might be overlooking: Costco.
You might shop at Costco for your groceries regularly or have picked up some of its items to help declutter your kitchen. But if you haven't also been looking for kitchen decor items at the warehouse, then you've been missing out. There are more kitchen decor items than you may expect, many of which are both functional and decorative — so you can really get your money's worth.
I took a trip to my local Costco to evaluate its kitchen decor offerings in person and selected products that I thought readers might enjoy buying and adding to their own space. I also tried to find options that would fit with different decor preferences and styles.
All prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
11-bottle wine rack
Add some visual appeal to your countertops with this wine rack. It features an intriguing geometric, honeycomb design that holds up to 11 wine bottles. The rack can be positioned either horizontally or vertically, allowing you to choose based on the space you have available and the look you're going for. It comes in a gold or black finish, so you can select which would better complement your kitchen's style and other decor. While the gold finish might be ideal for a modern kitchen, those with a rustic or farmhouse design might opt for the black wine rack. In addition to being attractive, the 100% iron construction means that this is also a sturdy accessory and ensure that your wine bottles are secure and easy to grab.
While you'll find this 11-bottle wine rack for purchase on Costco's website, you might want to pick it up from your local warehouse instead. At my local Costco, the rack cost $1 less than it was listed for online. Several customers have reviewed this wine rack on Costco's website, and the vast majority of them give it a four or five-star rating. In their write-ups, many note that it's an attractive addition to their kitchen. Other customers note that the rack feels well-made and very sturdy. The reasonable price is another big selling point for this item.
Lego Botanicals flower arrangement
Who says decorating your kitchen has to be boring? With this Lego Botanicals flower arrangement, you can assemble a unique, colorful, and attractive piece of kitchen decor that will make your space feel alive and welcoming. The kit, which has just under 1,200 pieces, allows you to build an elaborate arrangement, complete with a white pedestal vase. Once assembled, the pedestal and flowers will be about 10 inches tall, 12.5 inches wide, and 9 inches deep — large enough to see clearly, but still small enough that it won't take up too much precious counter space.
While you can buy this flower arrangement from Lego or at other retailers, Costco is one of the best places to buy it. It retails for $109.99 on Lego's website, at Target, or on Amazon. However, the same arrangement costs only $99.99 on Costco's website. And even better, it was listed for just $89.99 at my local warehouse. That's a savings of $20 off the original! Customers who have put the arrangement together share that it is lovely and that it makes a nice display piece.
Sand + Fog scented square candle
There are numerous reasons to use candles in your kitchen. Their soft glow can help you create a warm and welcoming space where you and family members or guests can sit and chat. If you choose a scented candle, its aroma can help mask some of the more pungent smells associated with a kitchen, such as that of garlic or chopped onions. So, consider making your kitchen cozier with this Sand + Fog scented square candle from Costco.
The large, 57-ounce scented soy wax blend candle retails for $24.99. It offers a sleek and modern design with its black ceramic body and wooden lid. It has a feu de bois scent. "Feu de bois" is French for "wood fire," so this candle may be a particularly fitting choice for a rustic kitchen, where that smoky scent could help create the perfect ambiance.
Vcny stoneware vases (set of 3)
If you were to speak with a professional about the most common kitchen design mistakes, one of the things they'd likely recommend is incorporating items of varying heights. This set of Vcny stoneware vases from Costco will help you achieve that goal. One box comes with three vases in assorted sizes. The smallest vase has a 6.3-inch diameter and a 6.3-inch height, the medium vase has a 5.5-inch diameter and an 8-inch height, and the large vase has a 4.9-inch diameter and an 11-inch height.
Thanks to their matte black finish, these vases will be right at home in a modern kitchen, though they could also help add some depth and appeal in a farmhouse or even traditional-style kitchen. The vases will look beautiful on their own, but thanks to the watertight seal, you can also use them to incorporate some greenery or fresh flowers into your kitchen.
Fortessa 8-piece drinkware set
While this set of tumblers from Fortessa may be designed to use for drinking, their textured and eye-catching design doubles as beautiful decor for your countertops. The set includes eight tumblers, each with a 13-ounce capacity. Each tumbler features a beaded design, with raised dots of varying sizes over the entire outer surface of the cup.
You might choose to keep a few of these on your countertops to use as bud vases, or consider placing a few near the stove to store some small kitchen tools. Thanks to their colorful and textured design, you could even leave them empty to use as a colorful accent piece. While the glass tumblers are not microwave-safe, they are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. This set retails for $29.99 online on Costco's website. The in-store price was the same at my local warehouse.
Nearly Natural tulip arrangement
If you like the idea of incorporating flowers into your kitchen design but don't love the thought of constantly purchasing new arrangements, then this artificial tulip arrangement from Nearly Natural may be the solution you need. The lifelike, artificial flowers closely resemble real tulips, allowing you to enjoy the gorgeous blooms year-round. The stems are made from wire, which allows you to shape them as desired. The arrangement comes in a clean white vase, which really allows the colorful tulips and green stems to be the center of attention.
These are a great deal when purchased in-store. They retail for $46.99, compared to the $51.49 that they are listed for on Costco's website. That's a savings of nearly 10%. An overwhelming majority of customers who have purchased this tulip arrangement have given it a five-star rating as well. They rave about how beautiful and realistic-looking the flowers are and share that they're a nice touch to their home's decor.
iDesign serving tray
If you've been thinking about creating a countertop or kitchen island vignette to add some visual intrigue to your space, then the iDesign serving tray may be the perfect product to get you started. Its acacia wood construction gives it a gorgeous finish while also providing long-lasting durability. The rectangular tray features a small lip to keep decorations in place. It is 17 inches wide by 23 inches long, offering plenty of space to arrange a few candles, small vases, or other pieces to create a stunning accent for your kitchen. Plus, with the integrated side handles, you can easily move the display if you need the countertop space for food prep or serving.
This tray retails for $29.99 on Costco's website. However, it was listed for nearly $6 less at my local store. So, if you have a Costco that's close to your home, it might be worth your time to shop in person. Most customers who have reviewed the tray are glad they decided to purchase it. They share that it is sturdy and perfect for serving food or creating an attractive display.
Pandex melamine 5-piece serving set
If you're looking for a slim tray or oblong bowl to add decorative accents to your kitchen countertops or island, check out this melamine serving set from Pandex. The set includes five pieces — one long tray (20.5 inches by 5.9 inches), one oval bowl (18.8 inches by 6 inches), and three bowls with lids (4.7-inch diameter). Because each piece is made from melamine, they are durable and less likely to break than glass or ceramic if inadvertently knocked to the floor. You could consider placing a few pillar candles on the long tray or adding some artificial fruits (or even gourds in the fall) to the bowl.
This is one product that looks to be significantly less expensive when purchased in store. It was listed for $18.79 at my local warehouse but costs $27.99 online. That's a difference of $9.20, which works out to be a savings of over 30%. This set is also just as functional as it is decorative. It is dishwasher-safe, so the next time you're planning a get-together and need a platter for chips and crackers, veggies and dip, or other creations, you can clean it up quickly and get it ready to use.
Denmark all-purpose bowls (set of 4)
If you're looking for beautiful kitchen counter decorations that are actually useful, take a look at this set of four bowls from Denmark. Each bowl is made from porcelain and features a ribbed exterior in a different color (light blue, light green, ivory, and gray). The interiors are also beautifully designed, each featuring a unique pattern that coordinates with the color of the bowl. One or more of these bowls could add a charming touch to your kitchen countertops — whether left empty, used as a fruit bowl, or filled with decorative sea glass, dried berries, shells, or other small decorative items.
But as we said, these bowls are more than just decorative. They can also serve a very functional role in your kitchen, helping you mix up your favorite cookie recipe, prepare a batch of pancakes for breakfast on a weekend morning, or serve your famous pasta salad. They are both dishwasher and microwave-safe, which adds to their overall functionality. The bowls retail for $21.99 on Costco's website. However, they were significantly cheaper at my local warehouse at just $12.99 (a savings of over 40%). Most customers who have purchased these bowls have positive things to say about them. They appreciate their beautiful design and how generously sized each bowl is.
Trudeau lazy Susan seasoning station
With the Trudeau lazy Susan seasoning station, you can keep oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper easily accessible while also increasing the aesthetic appeal of your countertops. The set includes an acacia lazy Susan. The warm acacia wood construction make it a sophisticated addition to a variety of kitchen decor styles, while the rotating feature increases the overall functionality by ensuring you'll be able to grab your desired seasoning with ease.
Two oil-and-vinegar bottles, a wide-mouth salt pig, a ceramic salt grinder, and a carbon steel pepper grinder are also included. The sleek and modern design of the bottles specifically — with their mess-free lids and clear bases — makes the set look sophisticated. The clear bases also look great against the acacia wood lids. I found this set listed for $23.89 at my local warehouse, which is nearly $10 less than its price on Costco's website.
Town and Country Living microfiber printed kitchen towels (8-pack)
Kitchen towels obviously serve a very functional role in a kitchen. Whether you're drying the pots and pans you've just washed so they can be put away, drying your hands after washing them, or grabbing a hot pan out of the oven, you'll want to have a kitchen towel close by. However, just because they are a functional (and even essential) item in every kitchen, it doesn't mean that your towels can't also be decorative accessories. You can select a colorful and attractive towel pattern that ties the other design elements together in your space and adds to its overall look.
These Town and Country Living microfiber printed kitchen towels are one product that can help you enhance your space and perform an important function. They're sold in a pack of eight, and my local store offered four different colors/patterns to choose from. The brighter florals would be great for a country kitchen, while the black and gray would better fit a modern space, proving that there is a range of styles to pair with your existing decor. These towels are also made from absorbent microfiber, adding to their overall functionality. While these don't appear to be available online (at the time this piece was written), my Costco was selling each eight-pack for $15.99, which comes down to about $2 per towel.
Dolce Brezza hand soap collection (4-pack)
Keeping your hands clean in the kitchen is essential. You are working with food that you'll be serving to others, after all. And of course, you want to minimize the risk of cross-contamination any time you handle raw meat. These hand soap bottles from Dolce Brezza will help you keep your hands clean and help you style your space. The set includes four bottles with different scents: Meyer lemon, olive thyme, French lavender, and cherry blossom.
Each bottle has a unique and colorful floral design: a yellow and blue pattern for the lemon-scented soap, a green pattern for the olive and thyme-scented soap, a bluish-purple pattern for the lavender-scented soap, and a pink pattern for the cherry blossom-scented soap. These soaps don't appear to be available on Costco's website, but they were available for only $9.99 at my local store. This works out to just $2.50 per bottle, which is a good deal when you consider how attractive each option is and because you can refill them with another hand soap — like the Softsoap liquid hand soap refill bottles that you could pick up from Costco or order through the website for two-day delivery.
Methodology
I compiled this list of kitchen decor must-haves from Costco by visiting my local warehouse to see what was available. As I walked down the aisles, I looked for pieces that I thought might add some charm or style to a kitchen, without overwhelming countertops or walls. Additionally, I tried to find pieces that could complement a range of styles and decor choices.
I also opted to include some functional pieces, such as the mixing bowl set and melamine serving set, that could improve the overall aesthetics of the space while still being useful for preparing or serving food.