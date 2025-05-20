12 Kitchen Decor Must-Haves To Score From Costco

A functional kitchen with the right layout and appliances is a must. However, if the space feels cold or lifeless, you're not exactly going to be inspired to cook in it. This is why it is important to also focus on style and design. By clearing out clutter and being very purposeful with the decor pieces you choose, you can not only make the space feel warm and welcoming, but you can also make your kitchen seem larger than it is. There are several places where you'll be able to find kitchen decor, but there's one in particular that you might be overlooking: Costco.

You might shop at Costco for your groceries regularly or have picked up some of its items to help declutter your kitchen. But if you haven't also been looking for kitchen decor items at the warehouse, then you've been missing out. There are more kitchen decor items than you may expect, many of which are both functional and decorative — so you can really get your money's worth.

I took a trip to my local Costco to evaluate its kitchen decor offerings in person and selected products that I thought readers might enjoy buying and adding to their own space. I also tried to find options that would fit with different decor preferences and styles.

All prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.