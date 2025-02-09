The Surefire Way To Avoid Cross Contamination With Raw Ground Beef
Ground beef is a staple ingredient in many kitchens, and for good reason; it's tasty, easy to cook up, and packed with protein. However, for novice home chefs with little experience in handling raw meat, there is a somewhat scary learning curve, particularly the potential for contamination (never rinse ground beef before cooking). Raw meat contains several harmful bacteria and toxins that can make you seriously ill and, in some cases, be lethal. While cooking your meat helps properly neutralize the dangerous bacteria, cross-contamination via cooking utensils and surfaces can still prose a threat, which is why we consulted an expert for advice on how to best avoid these hazards.
We spoke to Meathead — a BBQ Hall of Famer, author of the best-seller, "Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling," and founder of AmazingRibs.com — to get his tips on ensuring you don't accidentally poison yourself or your loved ones when cooking up ground beef for dinner. According to Meathead, you should treat raw meat like Superman treats kryptonite. "Store the meat in a refrigerator at 33-38 degrees Fahrenheit or freeze it," he advises. "Keep it wrapped or bagged tightly on a plate to catch any drips." While small amounts of uncooked ground beef aren't a cause for concern, larger portions must be handled with care.
What to do if you come in contact with raw meat
As we noted earlier, there are many benefits to incorporating ground beef into your diet; it's high in protein and also rich in iron as well as zinc. Don't let the meticulous handling instructions turn you off from using raw ground beef in your weekly recipe rotation. As Meathead shared, proper storage and wrapping will help diminish any potential for cross-contamination. Of course, at a certain point, interacting with raw meat is unavoidable. Some people prefer to wear rubber gloves when handling ground beef to reduce the risk of cross-contamination, while many home cooks don't bother.
For those in the "don't bother" camp, Meathead says, "If you handle [raw meat] with bare hands, wash them thoroughly with hot soapy water. If you use any utensils like a wooden spoon to stir, wash them thoroughly with hot soapy water." Additionally, before you even reach the cooking stage, you should look out for telltale signs that your beef has gone bad. Being vigilant and keeping yourself and your surfaces clean will ensure that your meat is less like kryptonite and more like a delicious dinner staple. Be sure to follow some of these tips for cooking ground beef if you run into any trouble.