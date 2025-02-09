The Surefire Way To Avoid Cross Contamination With Raw Ground Beef

Ground beef is a staple ingredient in many kitchens, and for good reason; it's tasty, easy to cook up, and packed with protein. However, for novice home chefs with little experience in handling raw meat, there is a somewhat scary learning curve, particularly the potential for contamination (never rinse ground beef before cooking). Raw meat contains several harmful bacteria and toxins that can make you seriously ill and, in some cases, be lethal. While cooking your meat helps properly neutralize the dangerous bacteria, cross-contamination via cooking utensils and surfaces can still prose a threat, which is why we consulted an expert for advice on how to best avoid these hazards.

We spoke to Meathead — a BBQ Hall of Famer, author of the best-seller, "Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling," and founder of AmazingRibs.com — to get his tips on ensuring you don't accidentally poison yourself or your loved ones when cooking up ground beef for dinner. According to Meathead, you should treat raw meat like Superman treats kryptonite. "Store the meat in a refrigerator at 33-38 degrees Fahrenheit or freeze it," he advises. "Keep it wrapped or bagged tightly on a plate to catch any drips." While small amounts of uncooked ground beef aren't a cause for concern, larger portions must be handled with care.