Why You Should Toss Raw Beef That Smells Sweet

When cooking any type of meat-based dish, whether it's quesadilla burgers or grilled hanger steaks, it's best to use raw beef that's as fresh as possible. But sometimes time gets away from all of us, and the ground beef, ribeye, or skirt steaks in the back of the fridge might move past their prime (no pun intended) before it's time to cook and eat them. But how do you know whether or not your meat has gone bad? One of the many ways you can easily tell if raw beef has spoiled is if it has a sweet aroma.

At first, the thought of raw beef that smells sweet might sound strange, but it's a telltale sign that the meat has spoiled — and should be tossed out immediately. As any variety of raw beef sits in your fridge, the amino acids in the meat start to break down. When this happens and the beef starts to go bad, its mild smell can turn sweet, sour, or slightly metallic. Strange, we know. This will likely happen if you bought old raw beef from the grocery store or butcher, or if it's been in the fridge for more than three to five days, according to health guidelines.