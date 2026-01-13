14 Drinks That Get Better With A Spoonful Of Hot Honey

If you've experimented with flavorful ingredients to infuse into honey, you have sampled the punchy delight of hot honey. Honey made with spice — chilies, flakes, or even hot sauce — offers an infusion that straddles the line between heat and sweet. It's the kind of ingredient that can transform everyday recipes, both food and beverage. Once hot honey is stored in your kitchen, it couldn't be easier to spoon into drinks or drizzle on top of mugs for a transformative experience.

Hot and cold drink recipes alike can be enhanced with the hot sweetener. From boozy favorites to cool classics, we have assembled a list of drinks that can sparkle even brighter once hot honey has entered the chat. As with any ingredient inclusion, start conservatively and adjust to taste. While you can always add more hot honey later on, trying to come back from a drink that has been overly flavored with spicy sweetness can be a more challenging task. Regardless of the recipe you try, enjoy savoring sweeter, spicier sips of your crafted concoctions.