10 Celebrity Chef Tips For The Best Hot Chocolate

There's nothing quite like a steaming mug of hot chocolate on a chilly evening. This much-loved treat is always sure to bring comfort, with its sweet, indulgent taste and velvety texture. If your go-to hot chocolate method is simply stirring store-bought powder with boiling water, there's nothing wrong with that. But there are also plenty of ways to give this warming drink an upgrade. Whether you like yours piled with whipped cream and marshmallows, ultra-rich, or infused with bold flavors, it's easy to switch up your approach to craft the perfect mugful. And, what better way to level up your hot chocolate-making skills than grabbing tips from some of the world's favorite celebrity chefs?

We've done some digging and got our hands on 10 game-changing hot chocolate recipes, brought to us by 10 well-known chefs who've mastered the art of this cozy creation. Some of these methods feature simple tweaks and ingredient swaps, while others flip the standard powdered hot chocolate method on its head. While each approach offers a slightly different taste and texture, they're all guaranteed to yield a top-tier drink. So, let's explore the expert tips that can elevate this comforting classic to a whole new level.