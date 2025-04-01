The Reason Behind Alton Brown's Passion For Science-Based Cooking
Few food-world stars shine brighter than Alton Brown. He's been on our televisions for over 20 years in a variety of cooking and food-exploring shows, he's written several books, which we've ranked worst to best, and he always has the most game-changing tips for home chefs. Perhaps one of the reasons this culinary pro stands out is his uniquely science-based approach. For example, Brown's favorite flavor on earth is Cheetos dust, and he hacked his own version by experimenting with different ingredients. There's the way he guarantees an evenly roasted turkey by drilling into how heat in the oven is conducted and creating a tin-foil bird cover accordingly. Brown has even teamed up with everyone's favorite TV scientist, Bill Nye. So, where does this scientific method come from?
"I think it's because I'm not a naturally good cook," Brown told Yes! Weekly of why he got into food science. "I can't walk into a kitchen and just make things happen. I need to know what's going on. I have to know what the egg needs, what the chicken needs, even what the lettuce needs. And the answer is always in the sciences."
Alton Brown's scientific approach is inspiring and helpful for home cooks
Brown's motivation for using science is relatable and inspiring. Even if we've felt discouraged about our kitchen skills, there are other ways to teach ourselves about flavors and cooking methods so we can improve. Not everyone is born a natural Julia Child, and sometimes no amount of practicing an omelet flip will get you there — but cold, hard facts and fascinating science can help you understand what's going wrong and how you can change it. As Brown puts it, "The more I learn about the science of food, the better cook I am. I was raised by a mechanic grandfather, so I need to understand what's going on in there. My shows are about telling stories, and explaining the science of food is just good storytelling."
Brown didn't go the route many culinary VIPs did, interning at fine restaurants and moving their way up the kitchen ladder. His start in the food industry was humble — delivering pizza humble — and after starting to cook as a hobby while working as a video director, he later went to culinary school so he could start his own cooking show. Everything that didn't come instinctively, Brown dissected through science. On his show "Good Eats," he helped viewers access these concepts, like the Maillard reaction, the chemical reaction that happens when amino acids and sugars meet heat and create new flavor compounds in browning; or emulsification, the process needed to mix liquids that don't otherwise dissolve into each other, like oil and water. How and why heat impacts different ingredients was also a frequent topic. Brown's approach is notably helpful for home cooks because instead of simply espousing rules, he provides explanations why, which we can apply to other dishes and learn from.