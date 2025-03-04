Jacques Torres' 10 Tips For The Perfect Cup Of Hot Chocolate

Jacques Torres chooses his words about hot chocolate carefully because he understands that language matters — that the names we call our culinary creations can signal the ingredients we use within them, their country of origin, and the overall quality of what we're preparing. When it comes to hot chocolate, the beverage in question, Torres makes it clear that there's a significant distinction between the drink that is often thoughtlessly referred to with the interchangeable names "hot chocolate" and "hot cocoa."

According to Torres, the difference between hot chocolate and hot cocoa comes down to whether you use cocoa powder or chocolate. For a drink to be considered hot chocolate, Torres says it must use "finished chocolate — real chocolate, not just cocoa powder." He explains the reason he feels so strongly about this distinction has to do with the way solid chocolate is transformed when heated. "Hot chocolate goes through a process where you get rid of all the unpleasant flavor. You really work hard on the flavor of your hot chocolate. When you use cocoa powder, then you don't go through that process. So it's more of an unfinished product."

Hot chocolate isn't simply a part of Torres' professional life. The drink is deeply personal to him. He shares: "I grew up in the south of France and I recall ... First I was riding a bicycle, then I was driving a moped, then I had a motorcycle. And in the winter, I'd remember to stop at salon de thé, or tea place, and ask for hot chocolate just to get warm ... it's not cold in the south of France, but people don't know how to dress like in New York. We don't layer. So when it's cold, we get really cold, and the hot chocolate really warms you from the inside."