The One Hot Cocoa Mix You Need For The Most Luxurious Sips
There's nothing better than cozying up on a cold night with a warm cup of hot cocoa. We all dream of that moment: When you finally get to sit down, wrap yourself in a blanket, and take that first luxurious sip from your favorite mug. The last thing you want in that instant is to gulp down a powdery, flavorless, liquid, so it's important to make sure you buy the best hot cocoa mix possible. To make shopping easier, Tasting Table ranked 18 hot chocolates from best to worst and found that Jacques Torres Hot Chocolate was superior to the rest.
This rich, indulgent mix is named after its creator, the French chef Jacques Torres. Known as Mr. Chocolate, Torres is a world-renowned chocolatier whose New York City stores have been drawing in crowds for nearly 25 years. His locations serve some of the best hot chocolates in NYC, and packages of the mix are available online through Torres' website or on Amazon to recreate the magic at home.
Jacques Torres hot chocolate is worth every penny
Jacques Torres Hot Chocolate mix is made with premium Belgian dark bittersweet chocolate pebbles that melt into a velvety smooth, decadent treat. It's perfectly balanced, with just the right level of sweetness, and it doesn't leave any powdery aftertaste behind. Of course, such a luxury does come with a price. A 14-ounce container will set you back $24.50 before shipping, or $49 for a two-pack, which might seem like a lot compared to the more wallet-friendly options available at grocery stores.
Like Tasting Table's ultimate hot chocolate recipe, Torres' recipe calls for a high ratio of mix to liquid –- four heaping tablespoons of chocolate in half a cup of milk. This means that the container might not last you very long. If the instructions are followed correctly, it will only about yield seven cups. However, it's a sumptuous, unmatched mix that's worth every penny. When you're craving that perfect cup of hot cocoa, this is the one you need for the most luxurious, flavorful sip.