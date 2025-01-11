The One Hot Cocoa Mix You Need For The Most Luxurious Sips

There's nothing better than cozying up on a cold night with a warm cup of hot cocoa. We all dream of that moment: When you finally get to sit down, wrap yourself in a blanket, and take that first luxurious sip from your favorite mug. The last thing you want in that instant is to gulp down a powdery, flavorless, liquid, so it's important to make sure you buy the best hot cocoa mix possible. To make shopping easier, Tasting Table ranked 18 hot chocolates from best to worst and found that Jacques Torres Hot Chocolate was superior to the rest.

This rich, indulgent mix is named after its creator, the French chef Jacques Torres. Known as Mr. Chocolate, Torres is a world-renowned chocolatier whose New York City stores have been drawing in crowds for nearly 25 years. His locations serve some of the best hot chocolates in NYC, and packages of the mix are available online through Torres' website or on Amazon to recreate the magic at home.