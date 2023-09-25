Nadiya Hussain's Absolute Favorite Uses For Cardamom - Exclusive

When you think of cardamom, you probably think of the fine powder that comes in a bottle at the grocery store, but this is just one version of the aromatic spice. Chef, writer, and winner of Season 3 of "The Great British Baking Show," Nadiya Hussain shares that cardamom is far more versatile than people typically expect.

Cardamom is a close relative to ginger and turmeric and comes from the seed pods of the cardamom plant, either ground up or whole. One of its qualities is that it can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. Hussain learned how to use cardamom in both contexts from her mother. "When she does savory cooking, she uses it whole," Hussain told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview. "When we do sweet cooking, we take the little black seeds out, crush them, and put them in, so you get more of an intense cardamom flavor. I love it."

Cardamom is an excellent spice to use in recipes because of the range of intensity of flavor it can add to dishes based on how you use it. Hussain shared that when she wants a less intense cardamom flavor, she leaves the seed in its pod and uses it whole. When cardamom is crushed up or used in larger amounts, Hussain thinks it takes on a more "medicinal" flavor from its earthiness.