Cardamom Adds A Savory Depth To Bland White Rice

There's no dish that unites the entire culinary world like white rice. The ingredient is found in practically every culture: Whether as part of a main course or purely as an appetizer, it's used in everything from jambalaya to biryani. Although produced in a variety of forms, such as jasmine or basmati, they all possess a mild, nutty taste.

Yet rice can often be too mild. Rarely is the grain eaten on its own. If there's no protein or vegetables accompanying it, then it's heavily seasoned or boiled in a broth to infuse it with flavor. Typically, salt and butter do the trick, but if you're looking for inventive ways to add more flavor to white rice, try using cardamom.

Adding thyme or bay leaves to rice is common, but cardamom is an underappreciated aromatic. The southern Indian spice has a sharp, peppery taste that's brightened by sweet citrus nuances. Cardamom grows in pods, but you can also purchase the ground version. Either will give your rice an interesting savory, fragrant twist.