5 Delicious New Twists For Your Old Fashioned Cocktail

Bitters were one of the first key components of what was considered a cocktail. They were made as early as the 17th century to help digestive issues with their herbs, spices, and bark in alcohol, so they were already well known when people began mixing them with sugar, water, and spirits. Angostura is one of the oldest of the bitters brands still widely used today. It was on the scene by 1824, created by German army surgeon Johann Gottlieb Benjamin Siegert as a stomach tonic for soldiers while he was working in Venezuela in a town then called Angostura. It quickly became a favorite and an essential part of the old fashioned, cementing in that baking-spice profile for the drink. But that's where you can make a subtle but noticeable and fresh update.

"Swap traditional Angostura bitters for walnut or chocolate bitters to bring out deeper, nutty and cocoa notes in the bourbon," Walster suggests. Bitters are thought of as a kind of seasoning for cocktails — just a few dashes can bring out different notes in a drink's aroma. Walnut and chocolate are both complementary options for an old fashioned that would warm it right up, but you can turn to any of your favorite flavors. Consider some of the best bitters for bourbon-forward cocktails. On the opposite end of the spectrum from deep, bittersweet walnut or chocolate, there's bright orange, which would match your garnish, or vanilla, spiced cranberry, or peach.