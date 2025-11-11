The Fastest Way To Make Hot Honey When You Don't Want To Go To The Store

Honey is often regaled as the "nectar of the gods," a well-earned moniker given its heavenly sweetness and little (if any) human contribution. However, after the bees do their thing, there's plenty of room for mere mortals to put their marks on this sticky, marvelous mess of nature — including the fairly recent trend of hot honey.

While some purists snub anything altering honey's sweet simplicity, hot honey is often the exception. That's largely because the encroaching ingredients likewise come from pure nature, albeit with a spunkier, spicier persona. Even better, it's quite easy (and quick) to make your own at home. For some straightforward tips on doing that, we reached out to an expert on stirring up deliciousness, Lindsay Baruch, the author of the "Something Delicious" cookbook. She knows a thing or two about hot honey, sharing recipes on her website for the likes of hot honey Brussels sprouts and hot honey barbecue ribs. Baruch readily doles out suggestions for making hot honey using everyday ingredients and offers us some pointers as well.

"To make a simple hot honey at home, all you really need is your honey of choice and spice of choice," says Baruch, "which can be red chili flakes, whole chili pepper, or jalapeño, or your favorite hot sauce." But regardless of which chilies you choose, the process isn't quite as simple as stirring in the hot stuff and letting it sit. According to the cookbook author, a more intense infusion process gives the best results. "Warm the honey with the chilies over medium-low heat to infuse," she instructs. "Let it cool, and [then] store."