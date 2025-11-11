The Spiced Tea That Makes Hot Toddies Taste Like Fall In A Cup

Making this chai swap is almost too easy to be true, but there are other steps you can take to further enhance your chai hot toddy. For starters, put some thought into your spirit.

"You can go with rye whiskey for bold spices or a quality bourbon if your preference is a sweeter, smoother, drink," Sarda advises. Get to know the different types of whiskey and choose bourbon, rye, or scotch according to how much sweetness, spice, or smoke you'd like. You can even venture beyond whiskey. "Rum is also a good option," Sarda adds. "An aged dark rum is a sublime choice that might even surpass the whiskey experience in its natural synergy. It creates a deeply integrated, sweet, and spicy comfort drink." If you consider the varying types of rum, a spiced rum also makes a warming, complex match for chai.

You can also play with the hot toddy's honey. Use maple syrup or make your own upgraded simple syrup with brown sugar for a complementary rich sweetness. To DIY syrup you can also add any spices you want to play up in the chai, like ginger, cloves, cardamom, or cinnamon, plus nutmeg, coriander, or even Aleppo pepper for heat. Try a vanilla syrup or liqueur; ditto that for an orange syrup or liqueur for a bright citrus pop. With spices, sweetness, and a boozy kick working together, you can't go wrong.