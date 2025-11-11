The Spiced Tea That Makes Hot Toddies Taste Like Fall In A Cup
It's no wonder the hot toddy tops any list of the best cocktails to make in the fall. The simple and iconic tipple balances the tart brightness of lemon and the deep, rounded sweetness of honey and whiskey. And it's reliably warming and comforting. Its pared-back recipe means it's easy to get creative and experiment with other flavors, so we got to thinking about different ways to elevate the hot toddy and we consulted an expert: Bala Sarda, the founder of VAHDAM, purveyor of Indian teas. He recommends swapping out the hot toddy's water for chai.
"Replacing the hot water with chai tea fundamentally elevates the drink from a simple cocktail to a complex, aromatic experience," Sarda says, explaining that chai is a delicious hot-toddy upgrade on three levels: its earthy black-tea base, its warm spices, and its sweetness. The first complements the oaky notes of whiskey. Those warm spices — like cinnamon, clove, and ginger — "amplify and harmonize with the inherent spice notes in the spirit," Sarda notes, adding, "the creamy sweetness of chai softens the whiskey's alcohol heat, allowing its caramel and vanilla flavors to shine and resulting in a richer, more layered, and deeply comforting drink." Making this switch is simple: Whereas in a classic hot toddy recipe you'd use 1 cup of boiling water, here you would employ 1 cup of hot, prepared chai tea. Voila: Same soothing experience, elevated with rich spices and balanced complexity.
How to make your best chai hot toddy
Making this chai swap is almost too easy to be true, but there are other steps you can take to further enhance your chai hot toddy. For starters, put some thought into your spirit.
"You can go with rye whiskey for bold spices or a quality bourbon if your preference is a sweeter, smoother, drink," Sarda advises. Get to know the different types of whiskey and choose bourbon, rye, or scotch according to how much sweetness, spice, or smoke you'd like. You can even venture beyond whiskey. "Rum is also a good option," Sarda adds. "An aged dark rum is a sublime choice that might even surpass the whiskey experience in its natural synergy. It creates a deeply integrated, sweet, and spicy comfort drink." If you consider the varying types of rum, a spiced rum also makes a warming, complex match for chai.
You can also play with the hot toddy's honey. Use maple syrup or make your own upgraded simple syrup with brown sugar for a complementary rich sweetness. To DIY syrup you can also add any spices you want to play up in the chai, like ginger, cloves, cardamom, or cinnamon, plus nutmeg, coriander, or even Aleppo pepper for heat. Try a vanilla syrup or liqueur; ditto that for an orange syrup or liqueur for a bright citrus pop. With spices, sweetness, and a boozy kick working together, you can't go wrong.