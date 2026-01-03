Cranberry Upside-Down Cake Recipe

While heavily associated with the festive season, cranberries aren't just for Thanksgiving and Christmas. This little Fall fruit is bursting with bright, tart flavor that adds a perfect balance to the rich, warm, spiced notes of autumn and winter, whether you happen to be cooking a sweet or a savory dish.

This cranberry upside-down cake, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, utilizes the oft-overlooked cranberry as a vibrant, alternative topping to the classic upside-down cake, giving the retro favorite a new lease on life. The deliciously tart berries are cooked beneath a spiced orange sponge that has a wonderfully soft crumb, before being turned out and brushed with marmalade for a sticky, tangy orange finish. The cake is served along with a simple yet sophisticated vanilla mascarpone cream that adds a smooth, creamy richness that perfectly complements the tart, fruity flavors of the topping and the spiced sponge beneath. Read on to find out how you can make this elegant yet comforting upside-down cake and make the most of the humble cranberry.