11 Drinks To Mix With Pepsi For Cocktails And Mocktails

Pepsi isn't just a fizzy cola you sip straight from the can — it's also a zingy, sugary, effervescent secret weapon in the world of cocktails and mocktails, bringing personality and balance to your glass. A standard 12-ounce Pepsi packs about 41 grams of sugar and 150 calories, giving it a bold sweetness and enough body to stand up to spirits like rum, bourbon, and tequila, while also softening herbaceous and bitter ingredients in non-alcoholic concoctions.

Flavor-wise, Pepsi's profile is fruitier and sweeter than many other colas, with citrus-vanilla notes and a caramel undertone that add complexity and mouthfeel – making it perfect for elevating everything from a classic rum and cola to a playful, fizzy mocktail. The carbonation also lifts mixed drinks by making them taste brighter and more refreshing, cutting through rich liqueurs and creamy ingredients.

While cola preferences are highly subjective and often hotly contested matters of opinion, the 1975 "Pepsi Challenge" — a nationwide blind taste test — played a significant role in cementing Pepsi's sweeter profile in the public imagination. The resulting brand rivalry also boosted Pepsi's prominence as a go-to mixer among bartenders. This I know first-hand from two decades of industry experience, working as a bartender in craft cocktail establishments ranging from basement enotecas to après-ski taverns. So step aside, Coca-Cola — this list is for the best drinks to pair with Pepsi.