The Best Way To Drink Fernet If You're New To The Spirit

Maybe you've seen Fernet-Branca passed around at a dinner party or heard it referred to as a "bartender's handshake" — a drink people order to signal that they're also in the industry or just know their spirits. If your curiosity has been getting to you, it's time to give this amaro a go. Not only is it delicious, but its botanicals are believed to help with digestion, so it's perfect to have on hand for holiday entertaining. But how exactly do you imbibe this spirit? Fernet-Branca is an Italian amaro that has been made since 1845 with 27 different herbs, spices, and roots. It's famously bitter with intense tea-like notes and a minty quality — tasty and intriguing but potentially intimidating when you're first figuring out whether to drink it alone or mixed. The answer, according to an expert, is both.

"I will drink Fernet neat, on the rocks, or in a highball with Coca-Cola," says Saeed "Hawk" House, owner and bartender at Cocktails by Hawk LLC, which is also on Instagram and YouTube. "If you are new to Fernet, I would recommend trying it with Coke as it will tone down the aggressive, bitter, minty notes." Essentially, the first step to Fernet enjoyment is the highball, a drink with a debated history for its name but a clear composition: a spirit plus a mixer, usually carbonated. This way, there aren't too many ingredients clouding Fernet's flavors, but there's also something sweet and familiar to balance and round out its bitterness and boldness.