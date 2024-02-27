Try A Vanilla Spin In Your Next Vodka And Soda Cocktail

Depending on the type of bar that you're at, your drink order can change. There's also the question of what mood you're in and what type of night you're planning on having, which can influence what spirit you go for. But, as far as drink orders go, nothing is more unanimous than a vodka soda. It's the go-to when you simply can't be bothered to think about it — or when all you're looking for is a quick buzz to get you out the dance floor. But, after one too many vodka soda-fueled nights, it'd be understandable if you've grown sick of them. Luckily, you can switch it up by adding a little vanilla.

Rather than your usual soda water and plain vodka, asking for a vanilla-flavored vodka and your choice of vanilla soda will give your drink order new life. Vanilla Coke, vanilla Diet Pepsi, or a vanilla cream soda are sure to be behind the bar. There's also a chance of them having a bottle of vanilla simple syrup, which could compensate in the off chance they don't stock any vanilla vodka or soda. But if you're drinking vodka sodas to avoid the sugar, it doesn't hurt to ask if they carry a vanilla-flavored seltzer or sparkling water.