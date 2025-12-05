'Better Than Arby's' Beef And Cheddar Sandwich Recipe

Arby's has a lot of surprising sandwich choices, but none as uniquely delicious as the classic Beef and Cheddar. Ranked as the best sandwich on the menu, the sandwich consists of shaved roast beef, gooey cheddar cheese, and a sauce Arby's calls Red Ranch, all piled onto an onion roll. It's stunningly simple, yet completely unique, and an item that you'd be hard-pressed to find on any other fast-food menu. It's basically an elevated version of the Classic Roast Beef, which in itself is a strong contender for the best fast-food sandwich.

Though nothing beats the convenience of fast food, it's also true that everything is better and fresher when made from scratch. Making the Arby's Beef and Cheddar sandwich at home is easier than it sounds: Most of the recipe happens in the oven, and once roasted, the beef is sliced and served with a quick and easy cheese sauce and a ketchup-based sauce that comes together while the beef cooks. The Red Ranch, which is less like a ranch and more like a salad dressing or barbecue sauce, adds a tangy flavor that complements the beef and ties together the rich elements of the stacked sandwich. Developed with Michelle McGlinn, this Arby's Beef and Cheddar dupe is a great way to turn roast beef into a hearty, filling dinner without leaving the house.