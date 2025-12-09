These 10 Liquors Have More Alcohol Than Standard Vodka

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Boasting a 40% alcohol by volume (ABV) ratio, vodka serves as a baseline for what many of use consider to be a "strong" liquor. But for those in the know, the spirit market has high-octane bottlings that are far more intense (and strange) than vodka's relative modesty. "How strong can they possibly be?" you might ask. Well, let's put it this way: The one at the end of this list is nearly pure ethanol and is illegal to sell in multiple states.

Before we get there, we've got plenty of interesting high-proof liquors to explore. Coming from all around the world, these spirits are incredibly diverse in their history, flavor, and distillation methods, but they all push well beyond what most people consider average sipping strength.

The reasons are just as varied as their origins. Some are deliberately concentrated, while others simply emerge from production methods that refuse dilution — refusing to compromise or water things down for accessibility. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the outer edges of what distillers can create.