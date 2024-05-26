The Green Beast Cocktail Is A Refreshing Introduction To Drinking Absinthe

Absinthe may be one of the most misunderstood spirits. While some people insist it tastes like black licorice, others maintain it's far more complex with fresh and herbaceous hints of fennel and anise. Granted, absinthe does have a distinct flavor profile that may put it into the category of an acquired taste, but no one is suggesting your first experience with the high-octane spirit should be in the form of a straight shot.

Instead, we recommend taking baby steps and trying the Green Beast. Despite its foreboding name, the absinthe-forward cocktail created by London bartender Charles Vexenat is fresh and light. Vexenat, who concocted the libation in 2010 at the request of Pernod Ricard, a leading purveyor of French absinthe, blends fresh muddled cucumbers, lime juice, simple syrup, and cold water. The result is a surprisingly refreshing tipple.

The cucumber brings a fresh, slightly sweet, tone to the drink. Lime juice mitigates the burn of the potent spirit while enhancing its brightness, and simple syrup delivers an even sweetness to the final product. However, it's important to not go overboard when using this powerful liquor.