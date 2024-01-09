Why Your Homemade Limoncello Needs To Start With High-Proof Grain Alcohol

Most limoncello recipes recommend Everclear, since the drink, which has a neutral taste and a smooth finish, is one of the strongest spirits around. But, while Everclear is found at many American liquor stores, alcohol that tops 190-proof isn't readily available (or even legal!) everywhere, and many people simply prefer a less potent drink. If you aren't able or willing to get your hands on a bottle of Everclear, you can also use a high-proof vodka, ideally 100-proof. The regular, 80-proof vodka that you probably have stashed in your liquor cabinet will work, too.

If you use lower-proof alcohol, though, you'll need to steep the peels significantly longer. While high-proof alcohol will extract enough flavor in a matter of days, peels steeped in 80-proof liquor will need to rest for an entire month.

Keep in mind that, if you plan to freeze the drink, your limoncello needs to be at least 30% ABV, or 60-proof. Having trouble calculating the percentage? Limoncelloquest has a great calculator for your next batch, that isn't just useful for figuring out the ABV; it will also help you figure out how much sugar and water you should use to get the strength and sweetness that you want.