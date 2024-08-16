What Is The Strongest Alcoholic Drink You Can Actually Buy?

Some drinks aren't meant to be sipped straight, and Polmos Spirytus Rektyfikowany Vodka is one of them. Clocking in at 192 proof — or 96% alcohol by volume – this clear Polish spirit has been crowned the world's strongest, weightiest liquor. While vodka is a commonly ranked favorite type of spirit among drinkers, Spirytus is best used as part of a well-informed repertoire of cocktails and the occasional boozy dessert.

"Spirytus rektyfikowany" means rectified spirit, a term aptly used to describe alcohol that is intentionally distilled many times to create a drink with a higher alcohol content. That's exactly how Spirytus is made, and it can take several months for the finished distillation to be ready for bottling and sale. Though records of the strong sipper date back to 16th-century medicinal use, drinkers took to the libation in the 19th century. Now, this alcoholic beverage is predominantly used to make other drinks, like flavored vodkas and punchy cocktails.