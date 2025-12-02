11 Toppings For Extra Delicious Latkes This Hanukkah

There are several dishes that you typically see during certain holidays. You can't have Thanksgiving without turkey. Christmas is another holiday where turkey is a must, but sometimes ham or roast beef takes center stage. While there may be several Hanukkah foods that are staples in different parts of the world, none are as famous or popular as the latke. Seriously, if you don't have a platter of potato pancakes on the table for at least one night of Hanukkah, don't even bother lighting the menorah.

While there are plenty of ways to make the classic latke, and even more tips on how to turn them into the best potato pancake you've ever served, once you've placed them on the table, what comes next? Sure, they're amazing all on their own, but trust us when we tell you they're even better when served with a delicious topping. You could go with something sweet to complement the saltiness of the latke, or you could go all in and top it with something savory. You could even do two or three things and turn that simple latke into a full-blown meal. Unsure of where to start? We've got you covered with some classics as well as a few out-of-the-box ideas to turn that Hanukkah staple into a show-stopping event.