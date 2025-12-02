11 Toppings For Extra Delicious Latkes This Hanukkah
There are several dishes that you typically see during certain holidays. You can't have Thanksgiving without turkey. Christmas is another holiday where turkey is a must, but sometimes ham or roast beef takes center stage. While there may be several Hanukkah foods that are staples in different parts of the world, none are as famous or popular as the latke. Seriously, if you don't have a platter of potato pancakes on the table for at least one night of Hanukkah, don't even bother lighting the menorah.
While there are plenty of ways to make the classic latke, and even more tips on how to turn them into the best potato pancake you've ever served, once you've placed them on the table, what comes next? Sure, they're amazing all on their own, but trust us when we tell you they're even better when served with a delicious topping. You could go with something sweet to complement the saltiness of the latke, or you could go all in and top it with something savory. You could even do two or three things and turn that simple latke into a full-blown meal. Unsure of where to start? We've got you covered with some classics as well as a few out-of-the-box ideas to turn that Hanukkah staple into a show-stopping event.
Applesauce
When it comes to potato pancakes, you can almost always find a bowl of applesauce nearby. A dollop of applesauce not only adds a gentle sweetness to counter the salty potato, but it's a cozy addition that turns the latke into the perfect comfort food. If you want to save time or are serving a large crowd, there are several applesauce options available at your local grocery store. But personally, we prefer to make the sauce ourselves. It takes a little more time and effort, but the final result is definitely worth it.
A simple mixture of peeled apples, cinnamon, and water, it's one of the easiest recipes to whip up. Plus, if you simmer it up on the stove yourself, there are plenty of ways to add flavor, from picking your favorite apple variety to adding your preferred spices or herbs to the pot. You could even add browned butter for a more decadent version.
Sour cream
Another classic latke topping is sour cream. Unlike the applesauce, which adds a nice, sweet punch, the sour cream goes all in on the savory by adding a great tang. There's also the thick creaminess that the name of the spread suggests. That dollop of velvety goodness not only tempers the oiliness of the fried pancake, but it also adds a cool complement to the crispy pancake, creating a dish that will totally satisfy from start to finish.
If sour cream is too heavy or has too many calories, swap it out for plain Greek yogurt. You'll still get that same great tang but in a lighter, healthier option. You'll even get a decent dose of protein. The good news is that with either creamy topping, those pancakes are no longer a boring side. Simply adding a spoonful or two of sour cream or yogurt creates a heartier dish and turns those pancakes into the perfect choice if you or your guest is a vegetarian.
Cranberry sauce
Applesauce and sour cream may be an obvious choice for your Hanukkah table, but you just can't have a holiday feast without cranberry sauce. This sweet tart sauce is always part of the Thanksgiving table and frequently seen on Christmas tables; it is a delicious complement to the numerous savory dishes served during this festive time of year. There's just one problem: There's almost always plenty, which means you'll inevitably have some left over.
Since there are numerous ways to use up that leftover cranberry sauce, why not simply add a dollop or two to your latke? The sweetness from the sugar works with the saltiness of the potato pancake, just like the more traditional applesauce. But since cranberries are inherently tart, you'll have that wonderful tang as well. It's like the best of both worlds in one little tablespoon. While we prefer cranberry sauce for the way it clings to all those nooks and crannies, you could easily use a cranberry relish as well. You could even lay a slice of that canned sauce on top. But no matter which version you choose, you'll end up with a delicious treat.
Honey
Because we can't get enough of delectable sweet and salty combinations, we thought honey would be a good topper for those fun pancakes. Unlike apple or cranberry sauce, honey is pure sweetness with a subtle floral aspect. What we really love about honey, though, is the numerous varieties you can choose from. For example, a wild flower honey will give you more of a floral flavor, which will enhance latkes that have a lot of herbs and spices in them.
But an orange blossom honey with its distinct citrus undertones will be better suited to your basic latke because it will temper the sharp sting of the onions. Sure, it might be cheaper to grab one of those plastic honey bears off the grocery shelf, but a jar of raw honey packs a much bigger flavor punch, which will elevate the whole latke-eating experience.
The one downside with raw honey is that it does crystallize faster than the processed version. But that's easily remedied by placing the jar in a pan of warm water over a low flame. That bit of warmth will melt those crystals away and turn that honey rock into pure liquid gold. Once in its liquid form, the honey can then either be drizzled over the platter of latkes or served up in a bowl next to it for family and friends to dunk to their heart's delight.
Chutney
If you prefer some spice with your sweet, then we'd recommend a chutney to top your latkes. A classic Indian staple, chutneys are frequently served alongside samosas, rice, and even salads to add an extra sweet spiciness to your dishes. Since chutneys are typically made from a variety of fruits, spices, and vegetables, there are several different types from which you could choose depending on what you're in the mood for. If you're looking for something sweeter, go with a fruity mango or raisin chutney. If you prefer something on the herbal side, a green chutney would be the way to go. Or if you just can't decide, have a few and sample them all to decide which is your favorite.
You might be able to find a jar or two in the international aisle at the grocery store, but if you'd like to buy a variety, your best bet is to hit up an Indian or international market. You could even make your own. Whatever you decide, this topping will definitely add a Middle Eastern flair to the delectable Hanukkah side dish.
Everything bagel seasoning
Have you ever walked into a bagel shop and been immediately overwhelmed by all the smells and flavors? You knew what you wanted before you walked in, but suddenly you can't just decide between a poppy seed or onion bagel. Well, you aren't alone. Hence, the everything bagel was created, and its popularity exploded, leading to little jars of the seasoning showing up on grocery shelves everywhere.
Available at Trader Joe's, Costco, and several other stores, this seasoning no longer has to be reserved for bagels. Now, if you have a craving for the savory mixture of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, minced onion, and sea salt, you can simply grab a jar and sprinkle it on everything from deviled eggs to mac and cheese. You could even skip the salt in your latke mixture and add a teaspoon or two of this seasoning instead.
The sesame and poppy seeds will add a nice crunch to the crispy pancakes, while the dried garlic and onion will only enhance the onions that are probably already mixed into your batter. Add an extra sprinkle over the pancakes as soon as they come out of the fryer (because you can never have enough everything bagel seasoning), and you'll end up with a fresh and exciting take on those delectable pancakes.
Horseradish
Latkes tend to have a lot of salt in them, so if you're looking to even out that flavor bomb and add a spice that will sock you right between the eyes, consider topping your golden pancake with a spoonful of horseradish. We prefer horseradish over chili paste because it's a completely different kind of spice. Where chilis tend to hit long and hard on your tongue thanks to the numerous levels of capsaicin, horseradish is a fast burn that usually clears out the sinuses and causes your eyes to water. That's why some people (us included) prefer this root over the bright red and green peppers. The stark contrast in flavor between the horseradish and the salty latke makes it the perfect assault on your senses.
If you're concerned the white horseradish will be too potent for you, start slow and grab a jar of the fuchsia-colored horseradish, which blends beets with the pungent root. Those beets not only cut the spice, but they also add a subtle sweetness that will enhance the savory pancake. If you want to take that sweetness even further, add an extra spoon of applesauce for a sweet and spicy treat to your taste buds.
Caviar
If you really want to take your latkes to the next level, top them with caviar. We know the fish eggs are often served atop sushi rolls and cute blinis, but there's no rule that says that's the only way to serve them. If you can eat it straight out of the tin with a spoon, you can absolutely place a spoonful or two on top of a latke. The brininess of the fish eggs will meld nicely with the saltiness from the latke. Plus, since the starchy deep-fried potato can be a heavy bite, a light, bright pop of fish adds a delightful contrast, creating a thoroughly engaging morsel.
While fish eggs have to come from a sturgeon to be called caviar, there are several fish egg varieties to choose from, and they all look and taste a bit different. We really love tobiko, the vibrant green flying fish roe that's infused with wasabi. But there's also red, yellow, and even a rare white version that goes for $20,000 per kilogram if money is no object. You don't have to spend thousands of dollars, though, to enjoy the salty fish eggs. Typically, caviar goes for anywhere from $40 to $200 an ounce. So, if you want to have a fun, fancy evening, grab a couple of different kinds of caviar and create a latke and caviar bar. That way, you and your guests can sample them all or even mix and match to find the best combination.
Lox, cream cheese, and capers
One of our cherished Sunday brunch rituals (or any day for that matter) is toasting up our favorite bagel (onion, please), slathering it with cream cheese and lox or smoked salmon. If you're like us and thought lox and smoked salmon were the same, you may be surprised to discover there's actually a difference between the two. Turns out smoked salmon is cured and smoked, while lox is simply cured with salt. But both are absolutely delicious and wonderful bagel toppers. Throw in some purple onion, dill, and capers, and you've got a fully loaded meal.
Well, since potatoes are frequently served up for breakfast, we thought we'd drop the bagel and use a latke instead. This option will be just as hearty thanks to the potatoes, but since latkes tend to be only an inch or two in diameter, it won't be nearly as filling, making it the perfect side. Unless you're like us and just can't help but gobble up six or seven.
While we prefer a loaded latke, you could add or subtract as you like. If you're a minimalist, just have cream cheese and lox. If you prefer to take the Dagwood approach and pile everything on, then top that salty fish and schmear with pickled cucumbers, purple onion, capers, and chives. No matter which way you go, we promise a satisfying alternative that can take you through all eight days and beyond.
The Reuben: Pastrami and sauerkraut
When it comes to deli fare, nothing beats a classic Reuben sandwich piled high with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Sometimes, if you're really lucky, it even comes with potato chips or french fries. Since potatoes are typically part of that full lunchtime meal, a latke seems like the perfect vehicle for the rest of the Reuben ingredients. Simply drop the Jewish rye bread and pile all that yumminess on top. You won't be using a pound of pastrami on each latke as you do for the sandwich, but that pound of meat won't go to waste. In fact, it'll go even further since you'll be spreading it out over a batch of pancakes instead of using it all on one sandwich.
If you've never created this delicacy, it's pretty simple. The key to a perfect Reuben includes freshly sliced corned beef from the deli, sauerkraut that's been drained because no one wants a soggy latke, and a small squirt of Russian dressing. While you could easily buy all these ingredients, if you have the time and are feeling especially bold, make everything yourself, which will definitely guarantee a superior final product and a bite that will have everyone coming back for more.
Fried eggs and bacon
Every so often, we're not in the mood for a heavy protein like chicken or steak for dinner. Sometimes we prefer breakfast. It's easier, lighter, and can be just as filling. One of our favorites is a couple of over-easy eggs, a few slices of bacon, and some hash browns. Since latkes are basically hash browns in pancake form, we'll frequently throw two or three latkes on the plate and then top them with the eggs and bacon.
But the real reason we love this option is all the versatility that comes with it. If you keep kosher, pork bacon will never be on your shopping list. But turkey bacon or a plant-based version might be, and the latter would be a great alternative, especially if you're a vegetarian. Then there are the eggs. With so many different ways to cook them, you could try a new method each of the eight nights of Hanukkah and never have the same meal twice.