What's The Actual Difference Between A Fried Egg And Over-Easy?

While there are a couple of cooking fats you can use to fry eggs, bacon grease is the number one choice for maximum tastiness. Plus, you'll likely end up with tiny pieces of the meat in your eggs, which will majorly amp up their flavor and add texture. To make them this way, you'll first want to cook your bacon on the stove, and remove the crispy strips without draining the pan. Then crack your eggs right on top of the existing grease and make them like you normally would — flipping when the whites are mostly set. If you don't want to go quite this hard with your fat, you can also use butter, which will still place your eggs under the fried umbrella.

For a lighter and more versatile (but arguably less exciting) option, make your eggs over-easy. Your fat choices are broader here, as you can go with an oil like olive or avocado, or even an oil-based cooking spray. This means you won't end up with quite as rich of a breakfast, and it will have a smoother texture. However, you can still jazz up your eggs by adding some panko, which will create beautifully crispy golden edges. Or, to give them the umami flavor they deserve, top them off with charred scallions instead. And when you don't want to dunk your whole meal in bacon grease, but you do still want a delicious texture, deploy a little crispy garlic in the pan under your eggs.