Crispy Garlic Adds A Delicious Texture To Your Fried Eggs

Garlic is an endlessly versatile source of flavor and a crucial ingredient in many global culinary traditions. It's spicy and pungent as a raw ingredient, but throwing it into hot oil will instantly transform garlic into a rich, nutty, and aromatic delicacy. Fried garlic is no stranger to egg dishes, but adding crispy fried garlic chips to fried eggs is the ultimate upgrade.

A common addition to Southeast Asian stir-fries, soups, fried rice, and noodle dishes, garlic chips are made by thinly slicing whole garlic cloves and lightly frying the slices in oil until they become crisp and golden brown. The crunchy texture and concentrated nutty, toasty flavor provide a wonderful textural contrast and flavor enhancement to a rich and creamy fried egg.

In a recent viral TikTok video, creator @Haileecatalano demonstrates an ingenious process that fries eggs and garlic chips simultaneously. She adds thinly sliced garlic chips to a frying pan with oil and once the garlic starts to crisp up, she cracks an egg into the pan. By the time the fried egg sets, the garlic chips have created a crunchy brown foundation. On top off adding the perfect crunch to each bite, the garlic slices infuse flavor into the oil while they cook, creating a richly flavored frying oil for the egg.