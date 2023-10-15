The Success Of Your Pan Con Tomate Relies Heavily On Bread Selection

Pan con tomate is a mouthwatering yet deceptively simple Spanish dish that consists of bread rubbed with garlic and fresh tomato until the pulp and juice seep into the base. The result is a savory and refreshing bite that you can't help but keep going back to. Given its bare-bones components, pan con tomate is very easy to make at home as a humble snack or as an appetizer for guests. If you choose to do so, however, be sure to pick a sturdy type of bread for the job, lest you end up with a mushy mess.

Raw tomatoes are made up of over 90% water on average. That's a lot of moisture, especially for a naturally absorbent ingredient like bread. As such, good pan con tomate requires bread that can stand up to a heavy helping of tomato without becoming soggy. Pick a bread that is too soft and spongy and your dish risks losing all of its structural integrity. On the flip side, pick a sturdy bread with too much flavor and it will override the star of the show — the tomato. Such requirements make picking the perfect bread a bit of a challenge.