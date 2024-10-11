The Easiest Upgrade For Store-Bought Applesauce Requires One Kitchen Staple
If pumpkins are the undisputed number one thing that tastes like fall, surely apples are a very close second. The season has them in fruitful abundance, and most of them end up in pies, crumbles, and applesauce. Applesauce is one of those treats that both kids and adults can agree on — it's sweet, it's healthy, it's delicious; the perfect trifecta. But if we are honest, the flavor can feel a bit monotonous when you're buying store-bought applesauce. It's often missing a little extra oomph. Luckily, you can elevate any store-bought applesauce with a simple kitchen staple: butter. Specifically, brown butter is the perfect way to add more flavor to your applesauce.
It might sound like an unexpected combination at first, but when has butter not made a dish superior? Brown butter is regular butter that's heated just beyond its melting point. It has a toasty, nutty flavor with caramelized undertones — a flavorful depth any store-bought applesauce could benefit from. For something that tastes so luxurious and indulgent, brown butter is not complicated to make. Start by melting unsalted butter on low or medium heat. As the butter melts, keep it on the heat and don't stop stirring. Soon you'll notice solid particles in the butter — you want them to turn dark brown. When they do, and when the butter gets a pleasant nutty aroma, you'll know the brown butter is done. Simply mix it into your applesauce and enjoy.
Brown butter applesauce pairs with your favorite autumnal spices
Don't worry, you can still add cinnamon to applesauce once you've enhanced it with brown butter. In fact, all traditionally autumnal spices go fantastic with the combo: nutmeg, cardamom, even the quintessential pumpkin spice. You can also make use of apple pie spice when you're craving the pie but don't have time to make it. Want to build on the sweetness that butter highlights in the applesauce? Add a teaspoon of maple syrup. Vanilla essence is another great idea to make brown butter applesauce taste like a luxurious dessert, though you could also add bourbon for a warm and boozy twist.
You can eat the elevated applesauce on its own, of course, or pair with other dishes. It actually makes a perfect companion to breakfast, lunch, dinner, or the snacks in between. For breakfast, use it as a topping on French toast waffles or cinnamon bun pancakes. Lunch can see it glazed over pork, while dinner can serve it alongside classic latkes. As for snacking, brown butter applesauce can be the perfect dipping sauce for pear or banana slices, thanks to its hearty flavor. When you marry the nuttiness of brown butter with the refreshing sweetness of applesauce, you enter a realm of endless possibility.