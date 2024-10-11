The Easiest Upgrade For Store-Bought Applesauce Requires One Kitchen Staple

If pumpkins are the undisputed number one thing that tastes like fall, surely apples are a very close second. The season has them in fruitful abundance, and most of them end up in pies, crumbles, and applesauce. Applesauce is one of those treats that both kids and adults can agree on — it's sweet, it's healthy, it's delicious; the perfect trifecta. But if we are honest, the flavor can feel a bit monotonous when you're buying store-bought applesauce. It's often missing a little extra oomph. Luckily, you can elevate any store-bought applesauce with a simple kitchen staple: butter. Specifically, brown butter is the perfect way to add more flavor to your applesauce.

It might sound like an unexpected combination at first, but when has butter not made a dish superior? Brown butter is regular butter that's heated just beyond its melting point. It has a toasty, nutty flavor with caramelized undertones — a flavorful depth any store-bought applesauce could benefit from. For something that tastes so luxurious and indulgent, brown butter is not complicated to make. Start by melting unsalted butter on low or medium heat. As the butter melts, keep it on the heat and don't stop stirring. Soon you'll notice solid particles in the butter — you want them to turn dark brown. When they do, and when the butter gets a pleasant nutty aroma, you'll know the brown butter is done. Simply mix it into your applesauce and enjoy.