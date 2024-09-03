Homemade Sour Cream Only Needs 2 Ingredients That You Probably Already Have
Sour cream's tangy flavor adds just the right punch to your favorite recipes, both sweet and savory, and it's a staple ingredient for many Americans. Your tacos wouldn't be as rich without sour cream, and your homemade pound cake wouldn't be as moist. There are plenty of tips you need when cooking with sour cream, but one that's often overlooked is making it from scratch. Would you believe it's incredibly easy to do so? The two-ingredient recipe features just heavy cream and vinegar, two things you likely have on hand. It's a great way to save you money and limit your plastic usage over time. What's not to love?
When you open a container of store-bought sour cream, what you are getting is dairy cream that's been fermented by lactic acid bacteria. So, when making it at home, sour cream can be achieved by adding an acid of some sort to heavy cream. Vinegar is a popular choice, but you can also use freshly squeezed lemon juice. In addition to the two essential ingredients, you'll also need a glass jar. Whisk 1 cup of sour cream with 1 tablespoon of vinegar or, alternatively, lemon juice, directly in the jar. Once they're combined, cover the top with a paper towel secured around the lip with a rubber band. Let the mixture sit out at room temperature for 24 hours, and after that, it should have thickened a bit. Place it in the refrigerator to chill, and use your homemade sour cream as needed, making sure to mix it before serving.
Tips for using 2-ingredient homemade sour cream
If you decide to make a homemade sour cream, be aware of its shelf life. It can be good to use for up to two weeks, but keep an eye on it, just like you would a store-bought sour cream, to ensure that there are no signs of mold growth. Keep it in the jar you made it in to avoid doing an extra dish, making sure to replace the paper towel lid with the actual lid, or transfer it to an airtight container to ensure optimal freshness. Another sealing trick to store sour cream after opening it is covering it with an additional layer of plastic wrap before putting the lid on the container. This can limit the sour cream's exposure to air and keep it fresher for longer.
There are about a million ways to utilize your homemade sour cream once it's ready to be enjoyed. While it will be delicious on its own, there are some tips and tricks you can use to elevate it. We love this simple technique for copycat Chipotle sour cream, which involves whisking it to achieve that light and creamy texture. Another great way to elevate sour cream is by turning it into a crema, which is a Mexican alternative to sour cream. Mix together some lime, garlic, and salt together, adding a dollop over tacos or soup for a tart, citrusy addition.