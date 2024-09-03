Homemade Sour Cream Only Needs 2 Ingredients That You Probably Already Have

Sour cream's tangy flavor adds just the right punch to your favorite recipes, both sweet and savory, and it's a staple ingredient for many Americans. Your tacos wouldn't be as rich without sour cream, and your homemade pound cake wouldn't be as moist. There are plenty of tips you need when cooking with sour cream, but one that's often overlooked is making it from scratch. Would you believe it's incredibly easy to do so? The two-ingredient recipe features just heavy cream and vinegar, two things you likely have on hand. It's a great way to save you money and limit your plastic usage over time. What's not to love?

When you open a container of store-bought sour cream, what you are getting is dairy cream that's been fermented by lactic acid bacteria. So, when making it at home, sour cream can be achieved by adding an acid of some sort to heavy cream. Vinegar is a popular choice, but you can also use freshly squeezed lemon juice. In addition to the two essential ingredients, you'll also need a glass jar. Whisk 1 cup of sour cream with 1 tablespoon of vinegar or, alternatively, lemon juice, directly in the jar. Once they're combined, cover the top with a paper towel secured around the lip with a rubber band. Let the mixture sit out at room temperature for 24 hours, and after that, it should have thickened a bit. Place it in the refrigerator to chill, and use your homemade sour cream as needed, making sure to mix it before serving.