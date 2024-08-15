Follow This Simple Technique For Copycat Chipotle Sour Cream
If you're a fan of Chipotle's sour cream, you're going to love how easy it is to recreate the beloved topping at home. While Chipotle doesn't typically comment on its ingredients and the specific ways in which they are made, it is believed that the Mexican fast food chain uses the Daisy brand and a very simple but impactful technique.
According to online recipes and social media videos, all you need to do to make Chipotle's sour cream at home is buy a container of the Daisy brand, dump it into a bowl, and whisk it until smooth. Past and present employees of the restaurant have shared details online about Chipotle's topping, noting that they are instructed to beat the bag of sour cream — but not so much that it becomes too liquidy. As they've explained, the company doesn't want it to be too thick because if it is, it will take the employees longer to put it on the items as requested.
A stick blender or hand mixer can also be used to attain the desired texture of your at-home Chipotle sour cream. Some add lime for a citric twist while others suggest water for a smoother consistency. Once completed, the beaten sour cream can be put back into its Daisy container for later use.
How to use your homemade Chipotle sour cream
Now that you've made your easy copycat recipe, feel free to follow Chipotle's lead by using it with your burritos, tacos, and bowls. Add a dollop inside your chicken and beef burritos and on your pork and fish tacos. Or, if you are making a tasty Mexican bowl with beans, veggies, and rice, place a scoop of it alongside some guacamole, salsa, and cheese. You could also use it on your plate of nachos.
If you want to use your smooth Chipotle sour cream outside of the Mexican food realm, you can use it in recipes that already call for sour cream, like beef stroganoff or creamy garlic mashed potatoes. There are also a number of less obvious ways to use up your sour cream, including using it in homemade ice cream, adding it to a batch of boxed cake mix, and incorporating it into your banana bread recipe for added moisture.