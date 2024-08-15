Follow This Simple Technique For Copycat Chipotle Sour Cream

If you're a fan of Chipotle's sour cream, you're going to love how easy it is to recreate the beloved topping at home. While Chipotle doesn't typically comment on its ingredients and the specific ways in which they are made, it is believed that the Mexican fast food chain uses the Daisy brand and a very simple but impactful technique.

According to online recipes and social media videos, all you need to do to make Chipotle's sour cream at home is buy a container of the Daisy brand, dump it into a bowl, and whisk it until smooth. Past and present employees of the restaurant have shared details online about Chipotle's topping, noting that they are instructed to beat the bag of sour cream — but not so much that it becomes too liquidy. As they've explained, the company doesn't want it to be too thick because if it is, it will take the employees longer to put it on the items as requested.

A stick blender or hand mixer can also be used to attain the desired texture of your at-home Chipotle sour cream. Some add lime for a citric twist while others suggest water for a smoother consistency. Once completed, the beaten sour cream can be put back into its Daisy container for later use.