The Best Time To Add Sour Cream To Beef Stroganoff To Prevent Clumping

The standout ingredients of an authentic beef stroganoff are certainly the beef, mushroom sauce, and egg noodles that it's all spooned over. To achieve the flavor and texture in the dish, you might not realize dollops of sour cream go into the pot. Any bonafide home cook can follow the essential tips to pull off beef stroganoff, but you'll want to make sure to add the sour cream at the proper time and with the right technique so it emulsifies with the rest of the sauce. Otherwise, the sour cream might clump up and ruin the dish before it's plated.

For some guidance, we turn to Tasting Table's meaty, creamy, and almost fancy beef stroganoff from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. You'll want to add the sour cream after the sauce is already thickened according to our recipe, but then it must be incorporated into the dish properly. "Add in the sour cream and mustard and use a whisk to combine into the broth, whisking vigorously to avoid clumping pieces," McGlinn says. The next crucial step: Bring the heat to low while the sauce heats through and melts the sour cream per McGlinn's guidance.