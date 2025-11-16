Why Raw Honey Crystallizes Faster Than The Processed Kind

Honey can last for what seems like forever, but if you've upgraded from processed to raw honey, it's not going to keep from crystallizing indefinitely. The secret to honey's longevity is based on how little moisture is part of the sugar mixture — only about 18% – coupled with its high glucose and fructose levels that act as a preservative to prevent honey from expiring. Even though old honey won't make you sick, quality and flavor (even texture) can degrade, so it's best to consume it within a year. However, if you've noticed bottles of raw honey break down and crystallize even faster than your standard honey bear, you might be wondering what's happening. To find out why raw honey crystallizes so quickly, we decided to ask an expert, Eloy De La O, Director of Quality at Sioux Honey.

As De La O explains, "Crystallization is a natural process in honey." While it will happen to any variety, it tends to impact raw versions faster because, according to De La O, "Raw honey is rich in pollen, enzymes, and other micronutrients, which contribute to a faster rate of granulation." Crystallization is actually the downside of such a low water content as it struggles to hold all the sugar and keep it liquid. The glucose will naturally work its way out the water over time, which is why honey separates and crystallizes. And, unlike all those particles that would get filtered out in processed honey, raw honey encourages granulation and makes it even harder for the water to hold everything together.