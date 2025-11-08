There are so many reasons to love Thanksgiving: dancing red and orange autumn leaves, spending time with friends and family, the incredible smells wafting from the kitchen. And hopefully, at the very least, a day off from work. For many, the best part of Thanksgiving is the food. And the fun doesn't end there, because after Thanksgiving, you get to enjoy leftovers. Some families enjoy the same platter over and over again on repeat. Others transform their Thanksgiving leftover components into sandwiches or casseroles. Cranberry sauce is an essential part of dinner, but using it up afterwards takes some creativity. As a recipe designer and chef, I've gathered up 10 ways to use leftover cranberry sauce, so not a single aspect of your Thanksgiving dinner ends up in the compost.

Typically, "cranberry sauce" can mean a variety of things. There are endless additions you can add to cranberry sauce, making it sweet, savory, chunky, smooth, or even spicy. Because there is so much variance in the cranberry sauce world, it's important to recognize which style can be used, and in what capacity, for your post-Thanksgiving leftover creations. Avoid using savory cranberry sauces in ultra-sweet desserts and chunky sauces in beverages. Go with your gut, flex your culinary creativity, and let no drop of that tangy cranberry sauce go to waste.