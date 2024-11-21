Have Leftover Thanksgiving Cranberry Sauce? Drink It As A Cosmopolitan

Amidst a table full of buttery and herby side dishes sits the humble cranberry sauce. It's tart and gelatinous — a substance unlike any other beside it — and a beautiful deep red, reminiscent of the impending holiday season. Your Thanksgiving table wouldn't be complete without this staple that's perfect for palate cleansing and cutting through those rich flavors on your plate. It makes a great spread for your leftover sweet and savory club sandwich or as a cranberry breakfast topping, but if you're like us and you're always looking for a new use for the delightful side dish after the big dinner, look no further: One of the best ways to repurpose every last bit of leftover cranberry sauce is by using it as a sub for cranberry juice in a cosmopolitan cocktail.

A classic cosmopolitan typically features vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime juice. It's a simple and timeless drink that looks great in a sleek martini glass — and it always goes down easy. While store-bought cranberry juice is the usual way to go, if you've got even just 2 tablespoons of cranberry sauce left in your fridge, you have enough for an elevated cosmo. And before you ask, yes, you can do this with whatever type of cranberry sauce you've got, chunky or plain. The key to getting a smooth, sippable texture is a blender. You'll throw your cranberry sauce, vodka, orange liqueur, and lime juice into one, and then blend it up until it's combined. Then, to make sure it's extra smooth, you'll pour it through a sieve straight into your glass. Alternatively, add some ice into the blender along with the other ingredients for a fun frozen cranberry sauce cosmo.

