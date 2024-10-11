Leftover Cranberry Sauce Is A Breakfast Gamechanger

When foodies talk about Thanksgiving dinner, after deciding which type of pie to make and meticulously researching how to roast the perfect turkey, chances are they're discussing the perennial matter of what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers. It's a real (and delicious) quandary, but today's tip focuses on one holiday staple — cranberry sauce. Believe it or not, leftover cranberry sauce belongs on your breakfast table.

Cranberry sauce makes the ultimate topping for pancakes or waffles. To complement the fruit's sweet-tart flavor, skip the maple syrup and top your flapjacks with a mixture of leftover cranberry sauce and tangy crème fraîche. Cranberry sauce could also be the unexpectedly exciting ingredient your oatmeal has been crying out for. You could also spoon that leftover cranberry sauce into your next breakfast parfait alongside crunchy granola, fiber-packed chia seeds, and mellow ube yogurt. The purple hue of the ube would look visually stunning beside the magenta cranberries; top with fresh blueberries for a knockout finishing touch.

Both homemade and canned cranberry sauce retains its quality for seven to 10 days when stored in the fridge in an airtight container, or up to a full month in the freezer. Although, according to Ocean Spray, your leftover cranberry sauce can last for as long as two weeks in the fridge.