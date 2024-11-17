Banish Dry Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwiches With This Genius Gravy Tip

While Aidi's gravy tip helps keep the leftover turkey juicy and moist, she has a few other tips for crafting an upgraded turkey sandwich. Another key step is to add some texture: "I shred the turkey, or slice it, whichever way you want to use it. Give it a nice hard sear and add some texture to the turkey, because otherwise, it's going to be very bland," explains Aidi. She also tops the turkey with some good cheese — use your favorite here, but Swiss, provolone, cheddar, and pepper jack all pair well with turkey.

Aidi also sometimes makes a quick aioli with her leftovers, which is yet another upgrade to simply using mayonnaise for the sandwich. Leftover cranberry sauce works great here for a quick and easy Thanksgiving leftovers aioli that will add extra texture, moisture, and flavor to your turkey sandwich. Combine that with the seared turkey and turkey gravy au jus, and you have the makings of a better Thanksgiving leftover turkey sandwich that you will actually look forward to enjoying, over and over again.