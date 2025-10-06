10 Creative Pumpkin Pie Toppings That Aren't Whipped Cream

Pumpkin is one of those vegetables that can sway savory or sweet depending on how it's cooked. It's a welcome ingredient in curries, smoothies, salads, and pie, as it's incredibly versatile. Because it has such a dynamic reach, it's always been shocking to me that pumpkin pie is typically served in the same manner: topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Yet, each year families all over the United States finish off their Thanksgiving dinner the same exact way. As a recipe designer and chef I'm always looking for ways to personalize classics, and swapping a topping is a great place to start. Together, let's explore creative pumpkin pie toppings that aren't whipped cream, so your Thanksgiving dessert doesn't look and taste like everyone else's.

While it's wonderful to carry on a family tradition, nobody's singular bloodline can take credit and claim for the coupling of pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Start your very own tradition by thinking outside of the box and creating a memorable topping for that smooth and silky, classic pumpkin pie that we wait all year for. Explore flavor, texture, and temperature. Create contrast, play up on the savory notes of the vegetable, and add a botanical twist. There are so many options to explore. It's time to let your culinary creativity shine, and add your own sparkle to the season of traditions. Now, grab your apron and let's get cooking.