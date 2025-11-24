The Top Black Friday Deals On Cafe-Quality Espresso Machines
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you want to save money or just learn more about coffee, a high-quality espresso machine can be a great investment for your home. There are endless options out there, and many of them have the capability to brew coffee that's just as good, if not better, than your neighborhood café. The issue is that café-quality machines aren't always the cheapest purchases, so you do want to do a little research before you dive in.
Luckily, there are some great deals out there for Black Friday, and we did the hard work for you and gathered up the best ones we could find at the time of writing. Many of these items are available from multiple retailers at the same special price, so take your pick and consolidate that holiday shopping. Soon, you won't even be able to tell the difference between coffee-shop espresso and your at-home brews, and you'll have a little more in your wallet too.
De'Longhi Classic Espresso Machine
The DeLonghi Classic Espresso Machine is a great entry-level espresso machine for beginner enthusiasts. Considered a budget option, this compact, light machine features a 15-bar Italian professional pump, a pressure gauge, and Thermoblock temperature-control technology, all for just $149.95 (down from $229.95) during the Black Friday sales at Amazon, Crate & Barrel, and DeLonghi.
DeLonghi Dedica Duo Espresso Machine
The DeLonghi Dedica Duo Espresso Machine has three preset recipes that will deliver café-quality iced lattes, cappuccinos, cold brew, and more. This machine is on the lower end of the spectrum pricewise, so don't expect top tier wand performance or build quality, but it's on sale for $199.95 (down from $299.95) for Black Friday from a number of retailers like Amazon, Macy's, and Best Buy.
Nespresso Creatista Plus Espresso Machine by Breville
Known for consistency and speed, Breville is one of the most trustworthy brands in the home-barista game. There aren't too many Black Friday deals on the company's higher-end machines, but the Nespresso Creatista Plus is on sale for $389.97 (down from $599.95) at Breville, Amazon, and Williams Sonoma. If you're someone who wants café-quality coffee from the best Nespresso pods, this might be for you.
Philips Barista Brew Semi Automatic 3200 Series
Down to $399.95 from $649.95 at Crate & Barrel, the Philips Barista Brew Semi Automatic 3200 Series is a great mid-range, semi automatic espresso machine. It has a built in grinder, a timer-based dosing system, and PID temperature control. The system is user-friendly and the settings are easy to adjust, which is great for those looking to really get into the nitty gritty of espresso making at home.
KitchenAid Semi Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder
KitchenAid might not be the first brand you think of when it comes to coffee, but its Semi Automatic Espresso Machine performs just as well as its renowned stand mixers. The portafilter doesn't produce the best pucks, but it's easy to use, doesn't take up a lot of space, and it has a multi-angle steam wand. KitchenAid promises that the machine is built to last, and it's on sale for $449.99 (down from $699.99) on Amazon.
DeLonghi La Specialista Arte Evo
The DeLonghi La Specialista Arte Evo has all of the features of the brand's most highly rated mid-level machines, but with cold extraction technology. It's easy enough to use for newbies, but still fun for more seasoned home baristas to play with, especially when it comes to making cold brew coffee. At the time of writing, it was on sale for $449.95 (down from $699.95) at DeLonghi, Amazon, and Crate and Barrel.
SMEG Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
SMEG's espresso machines don't typically earn the best reviews, but people have been impressed with the SMEG Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. It has an adjustable built-in grinder and dual and thermoblock heating system to ensure stable brewing temperatures, and it has a powerful steam output. It might not be the most reliable machine, but it sure is the prettiest, and it's on sale for $799.95 (down from $999.95) on Amazon.
Breville Barista Touch Impress
If you've been looking at the Breville Barista Touch Impress, you can save over $120 if you buy the machine from Walmart during the Black Friday sales ($1,369.95 down from $1,499). Designed just like a professional café machine, the Barista Touch Impress offers real time guidance and feedback so you can brew the perfect shot of espresso every time. There are 13 café favorite presets or you can customize drinks, all with touchscreen control.
Gaggia Classic Evo Pro Espresso Machine
There aren't many discounts on Gaggia products for Black Friday, but there are minor savings to be had on the Gaggia Classic Evo Pro Espresso Machine. Coffee pros rave about the Italian brand and the Classic Evo Pro is a favorite amongst reviewers and testers. Pick the right espresso beans, and you'll get industry-standard espresso with the click of a few buttons. On sale for $453.53, down from $499 on Amazon.
Gemilai Owl G3006 Espresso Machine
Another highly-rated brand with minor Black Friday savings is Gemilai. People love the Gemilai Owl G3006,a low to mid-range option with PID temperature control, adjustable pre-infusion time, and a thermal balance group head. The machine is known just as much for its frothing capabilities as its sleek design, and it's on sale for $319.99 (down from $399.99) from Gemilai for Black Friday.
Rocket Espresso Appartamento Espresso Machine
If you already have some experience with espresso machines and you're looking to level up your at-home barista game, check out the Rocket Espresso Appartamento. This premium Italian brand specializes in high-end, hand-built machines with premium steam power and industrial precision. The compact Appartamento was designed with home kitchens in mind, and it's currently on sale for just under $1,800 (down from $2,050) from Sur La Table and Seattle Coffee Gear.