The Best Nespresso Pod For Anyone Who Wants An Interesting And Intense Sip
Nespresso machines have made it possible to brew a high-quality espresso or Americano with the press of a button, transforming any coffee lover into a barista. In addition to high-tech machinery, there are dozens of Nespresso pods that represent all of the world's coffee regions, not to mention different types of roasts. We sampled 7 different Nespresso Signature pods and found that the best pod for anyone who enjoys an intense and interesting sip is the Odacio.
While Odacio is a name invented by Nespresso, it sounds to us like a derivative of "audacious" which is a fitting name for the bold and rich flavors that hit our palates with each sip. Nespresso describes the Odacio as a blend of Ethiopian and Nicaraguan beans that's "bold and lively ... bring[ing] a full bodied cereal note." We were surprised that the Odacio pod uses light roast beans, generally associated with a mellow flavor, because of how robust and intense the flavor and body was. The overriding tasting note that hit our tongues and stayed through to the finish was chocolate. While dark, bitter chocolate is usually associated with darker roasts, the Odacio was all chocolate and no bitterness. Thanks to the light roast, the finish was smooth and silky with a bright acidity. Although it is certainly bold and full-bodied, we didn't feel the need to temper its intensity with extra water or a splash of heavy cream. We were delighted to drink this coffee black.
More rave reviews for Odacio
Nespresso customers on Reddit and review sites like Influenster have showered Odacio with praise. One Redditor said, "Odacio! What took me so long ... Odacio is awesome. It just checks all the boxes." Redditors also commented on Odacio pods' versatility; one Redditor wrote, " I like different coffees depending on how I am drinking them. If it is black, then Odacio." Another Redditor wrote, "Odiacio is my absolute favorite coffee cap. I'll turn it into a cafe au laite," speaking to the coffee's boldness lending well to black and milky espresso drinks. An Influenster review describes Odacio as "a bold, rich flavor with a smooth, balanced profile ... it delivers a strong yet smooth taste with hints of chocolate and caramel. Perfect for coffee lovers who enjoy a robust brew without bitterness." In addition to being flavor-packed, another Influenster review via Google notes that it "has a creamy texture straight out of the coffee maker."
Odacio came in second behind the Half Caffeinado, so technically it's our favorite fully caffeinated Nespresso Signature pod. While it's on the lighter side of coffee roasts, Odacio still shares a lot of characteristics with darker roasts. So, if you're looking for a lighter brew, we think the best Nespresso Vertuo pod for you is the Solelio. Of course, there are far more pods than just the Signature, and even the Vertuo line. Check out our long list of underrated Nespresso pods that you need to try.