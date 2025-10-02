The Best Nespresso Pod For Anyone Who Wants An Interesting And Intense Sip

Nespresso machines have made it possible to brew a high-quality espresso or Americano with the press of a button, transforming any coffee lover into a barista. In addition to high-tech machinery, there are dozens of Nespresso pods that represent all of the world's coffee regions, not to mention different types of roasts. We sampled 7 different Nespresso Signature pods and found that the best pod for anyone who enjoys an intense and interesting sip is the Odacio.

While Odacio is a name invented by Nespresso, it sounds to us like a derivative of "audacious" which is a fitting name for the bold and rich flavors that hit our palates with each sip. Nespresso describes the Odacio as a blend of Ethiopian and Nicaraguan beans that's "bold and lively ... bring[ing] a full bodied cereal note." We were surprised that the Odacio pod uses light roast beans, generally associated with a mellow flavor, because of how robust and intense the flavor and body was. The overriding tasting note that hit our tongues and stayed through to the finish was chocolate. While dark, bitter chocolate is usually associated with darker roasts, the Odacio was all chocolate and no bitterness. Thanks to the light roast, the finish was smooth and silky with a bright acidity. Although it is certainly bold and full-bodied, we didn't feel the need to temper its intensity with extra water or a splash of heavy cream. We were delighted to drink this coffee black.