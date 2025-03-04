The Best Nespresso Vertuo Pod For Coffee Drinkers Who Like A Lighter Brew

The beans used to make the Solelio coffee undergo an interesting treatment. The Colombian coffee beans are put through a short and light roast to highlight the red fruit notes, while the Kenyan beans are exposed to a medium roast to temper the acidity and round out the coffee.

When milk is added, the fruity notes of the coffee completely change, unfolding into a creamy, caramel-like flavor. You could heat your milk before adding, or aerate it with a frother. Choose the type of milk you use wisely if opting for this, as sweetened or plant-based ones could damage the Nespresso Aeroccino. The same goes for the Nespresso Barista Recipe Maker.

If you enjoy the Solelio pods, you could also try some of Nespresso's other mild Vertuo pod options, like the Columbia, which is a smooth light roast from the Master Origins range. However, if you want to keep things simple and brew a well-balanced, smooth cup of coffee that goes down well in the morning, the Solelio pod is an excellent place to start.