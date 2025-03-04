The Best Nespresso Vertuo Pod For Coffee Drinkers Who Like A Lighter Brew
There's nothing like hearing the sound of your Nespresso machine buzzing to life in the morning when you're craving a fresh cup of coffee. Owners of the Nespresso Vertuo machine can enjoy an especially wide range of serving sizes, with a whopping 18 different coffee varieties to choose from. That can make things a little overwhelming, especially when you're uncaffeinated. If you like a lighter brew, however, there is one pod you should always reach for — The Nespresso Vertuo Solelio.
A fruity and light-bodied blend, the Solelio has a Level 2 intensity on Nespresso's scale, which runs all the way to Level 12 with the Ristretto Intenso. The Solelio is made with a mild blend of Kenyan and Colombian Arabica beans offering a gentle fruity acidity highlighted by notes of toasted cereal. It's best served as a 7.77 fluid ounce brew, according to Nespresso, making it perfect for a longer drinking experience.
Changing the experience
The beans used to make the Solelio coffee undergo an interesting treatment. The Colombian coffee beans are put through a short and light roast to highlight the red fruit notes, while the Kenyan beans are exposed to a medium roast to temper the acidity and round out the coffee.
When milk is added, the fruity notes of the coffee completely change, unfolding into a creamy, caramel-like flavor. You could heat your milk before adding, or aerate it with a frother. Choose the type of milk you use wisely if opting for this, as sweetened or plant-based ones could damage the Nespresso Aeroccino. The same goes for the Nespresso Barista Recipe Maker.
If you enjoy the Solelio pods, you could also try some of Nespresso's other mild Vertuo pod options, like the Columbia, which is a smooth light roast from the Master Origins range. However, if you want to keep things simple and brew a well-balanced, smooth cup of coffee that goes down well in the morning, the Solelio pod is an excellent place to start.