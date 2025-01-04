Your Choice Of Milk Could Be Damaging Your Nespresso Aeroccino Milk Frother
A Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother is a great investment if you love the texture of foamy coffees, like cappuccinos. Designed to make hot or cold foam at the touch of a button, this nifty appliance has a whisk at the bottom that aerates different varieties of milk, lending them a light and fluffy consistency that's perfect for topping everything from a warming hot chocolate to an iced Americano. If you've recently purchased an Aeroccino and are still learning the ropes, a key thing to bear in mind is to avoid using pre-sweetened milks and plant-based alternatives that contain sugar in your appliance. This is because the sweeteners in these drinks can burn and damage your machine.
According to Nespresso, you can safely use all sorts of milks in your frother, such as oat, soy, or almond milk as well as whole milk and skim milk. The texture of the froth depends greatly on the percentage of fat in your selected milk and whether it's been chilled — refrigerated whole milk and coconut milk, for example, will produce a much creamier and silkier foam than a room-temperature soy milk. The problem occurs if you attempt to use any variety of store-bought beverage that's been blended with sugar because the heating element at the base of an Aeroccino could cause the added sweetener to caramelize and burn.
Never add sugar to your Nespresso Aeroccino
It goes without saying that you must never add sugar or syrups to your milk yourself either before pouring it into your frother. On the Nespresso website it states that "the Aeroccino 3 is designed specifically for frothing and heating milk, and adding sugar or other ingredients may interfere with its performance, cause damage to the non-stick coating, or make it difficult to clean. Instead, you can add sugar or sweeteners to your coffee or beverage separately after frothing the milk."
Milk residues and sweeteners can also build up on the surface of the heating element inside the canister of your machine, causing an unpleasant odor and hampering the ability of your frother to aerate milk effectively, whether it be dairy or plant-based. In this case, you should clean your appliance with cold water and a non-stick scourer to remove patches of residue. It's also recommended that you clean your frother after every use to boost its lifespan and ensure it operates at the optimum level. If you take a closer look at your Nespresso Aeroccino, you'll see it has two max fill lines inside. Fill to the top line to make basic steamed milk or stick to the lower line to produce a high-froth foam. The best milk for cold foam is skim milk because it has fewer fat molecules than whole milk, which makes a lighter froth.