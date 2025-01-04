Your Choice Of Milk Could Be Damaging Your Nespresso Aeroccino Milk Frother

A Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother is a great investment if you love the texture of foamy coffees, like cappuccinos. Designed to make hot or cold foam at the touch of a button, this nifty appliance has a whisk at the bottom that aerates different varieties of milk, lending them a light and fluffy consistency that's perfect for topping everything from a warming hot chocolate to an iced Americano. If you've recently purchased an Aeroccino and are still learning the ropes, a key thing to bear in mind is to avoid using pre-sweetened milks and plant-based alternatives that contain sugar in your appliance. This is because the sweeteners in these drinks can burn and damage your machine.

According to Nespresso, you can safely use all sorts of milks in your frother, such as oat, soy, or almond milk as well as whole milk and skim milk. The texture of the froth depends greatly on the percentage of fat in your selected milk and whether it's been chilled — refrigerated whole milk and coconut milk, for example, will produce a much creamier and silkier foam than a room-temperature soy milk. The problem occurs if you attempt to use any variety of store-bought beverage that's been blended with sugar because the heating element at the base of an Aeroccino could cause the added sweetener to caramelize and burn.