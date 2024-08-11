Choose Your Milk Wisely When Using Your Nespresso Barista Recipe Maker

Thanks to Nespresso and its famous coffee pods, anyone can call themselves a barista. But the Nespresso Barista Recipe Maker takes things up another notch. This small, counter-top kitchen appliance does all the barista-ing for you. Scroll through a menu of coffee drink recipes with the integrated touch screen or connected phone app, select what looks good, and follow along by adding ice cubes, chocolates, or anything else it calls for along with the milk. In a matter of seconds the device will foam, froth, and whip up a coffee drink that rivals your favorite coffee shop — just be careful what kind of milk you use.

The Nespresso Barista Recipe Maker is designed to work with all kinds of ingredients, from granulated sugar to cinnamon to chocolate squares. All can be added directly to the milk jug along with your milk. However, to ensure the machine's best performance, cleanliness, and longevity, you should avoid using certain types of milk. That includes special enriched milks, powdered milks, and flavored milks. And, while you certainly can add in things like syrup and chocolate powder, as many of the included recipes recommend, they may impact the resulting texture of your milk.

Of course, for professional baristas, this isn't news. In fact, milk variety and frothability is something that experienced baristas always consider when they're preparing drinks. That's because, as it turns out in both the Nespresso and coffee world at large, not all are considered equal.