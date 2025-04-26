Every Nespresso Signature Pod, Ranked Worst To Best

Up next is Stormio, a dark green pod whose name is instantly intriguing. I had an inkling this would be one of the stronger coffees out of the bunch even before looking at its details on the back of the box — its name is reminiscent of thunderclouds, and I was excited to see the punch packed by this pod. I was very torn on where to place this in my ranking. It had one of the more interesting flavors of all the pods, and that will have me reaching for it again. Unfortunately, I don't think that flavor would come through with milk, and this coffee was still strong enough for me to want to add some.

Stormio has an intensity of eight and is a medium-dark roast with woody, earthy, and spicy notes. It's not unusual for darker roasts to have notes of chocolate and caramel (both of which are natural byproducts of the roasting process), so I always get a little excited to see darker coffees with different tasting notes.

I could smell the spiciness of this cup, and, though it's strong, it's smoother than Intenso. Stormio also has a bitterness to it, but it's like the bitterness that comes with a bar of very dark chocolate — it added to the coffee's depth without making it unpalatable. I don't think it will be as widely palatable as the following options on my list, but if this description intrigues you, it's well worth the buy.