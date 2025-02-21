Review: Nespresso's Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsules Are Perfect For Oat Milk Lovers
In case you missed it, there's been a pretty big development in the Nespresso sphere. While third-party brands have long been able to create their own pods for Nespresso's Original machines, manufacturing Vertuo pods has remained exclusive to the Nespresso brand and its Starbucks collaboration. Well, Nespresso has invited a new player to its pod party in a partnership I was excited about from the get-go: Oatly.
Seasoned and budding baristas alike (and even some average consumers) will no doubt have heard of the Oatly brand. It's by far and away the best oat milk choice for latte making; in fact, Oatly is what Starbucks baristas use, which could have played a role in its eventual coupling with Nespresso. The Swedish company started making its oat products out of a desire to produce dairy alternatives that are better for the planet, and the impact it's having is staggering. The brand reports that its U.S. products have a 49% lower impact on climate change than dairy milk production and use 80% less water. That coupled with the fact that Oatly's oat milk is genuinely good (I've gone through dozens of boxes throughout my years as a barista) makes it a no-brainer milk alternative choice for eco-conscious consumers. But brand hoopla aside, I had to know: Are the company's Nespresso pods worth buying?
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are Oatly's Barista Edition Nespresso pods?
Oatly's Barista Edition Nespresso pods brew a double espresso-sized amount of coffee, and the brand says it boasts aromatic cereal notes that come through especially well when paired with Oatly oat milk. In Oatly's ever-quippy style, it practically demands such a pairing on the side of each box of pods, saying any other milk "may result in an unsatisfactory consumer experience." Whether there's truth in that statement or it's merely a clever marketing ploy, I'll leave it to you to decide; regardless, I find it a playful sentiment that certainly draws me into both the brand and its Nespresso pods.
In terms of the coffee itself, it's a carefully crafted blend of Arabica beans from El Salvador and Nicaragua. The Nicaraguan beans are gently roasted to bring out their brighter notes, and the El Salvadorian beans are roasted slightly longer to give the coffee some body. I'll dive deeper into the coffee's tasting notes in a bit; for now, I'll just say that I found this to be a clever and very effective roast that really allowed the coffee to shine. In previous tastings, I've had the impression that the company over-roasts some of its beans, but that was far from the case here. I'd even go so far as to call Oatly the best third-party brand for Nespresso pods, and I hope to see its partnership with Nespresso continue.
Price and availability
Oatly's Barista Edition Nespresso pods ring in at slightly higher than Nespresso's other Vertuo offerings. While most of its other double espresso pods cost $12.50 for a sleeve of 10 (or $1.25 per pod), Oatly's pods are $15 for a sleeve or $1.50 for a pod. Having tried too many Nespresso pods to count, I can confidently say that Oatly's pods are well worth the little price hike.
Nespresso's website says the pods are limited edition, so we're not sure how long they'll be around. You can buy these Nespresso pods through Nespresso's website or at your local Nespresso boutique. I'm hoping its "limited edition" signifier was just placed on the product since it's new and presumably in a somewhat trial run with Nespresso's wider market base. Personally, I would love to see these pods (or, at the very least, the Oatly x Nespresso collab) stick around for the long haul.
Taste test
As I've already given away, I was quite impressed with Oatly's Barista Edition Nespresso pods. I tried them twice (once with the brand's oat milk and once without) to get a comprehensive idea of what the coffee has to offer. They were exceedingly smooth both ways, and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to any Nespresso owner, no matter your milk preference — and I can be pretty picky about my coffee.
I'd even say this is a good pod if you prefer sweeter coffee. Though unflavored, it boasts tantalizing sweet notes that even those who typically opt for syrup could enjoy sans accouterments. It's quite nutty, and its cereal notes came through flawlessly. I haven't had that experience with other Nespresso pods — some claim to boast "toasty cereal notes" and have just tasted too dark or burnt to me. Oatly's pods, on the other hand, are exceedingly smooth, bright, and playful. The one drawback is that I'm not sure they'd hold up well in a latte. I only used a couple ounces of oat milk with mine and I found that slightly muting the coffee's flavors, so I'd be hesitant to add more. To each their own; regardless, this coffee is good enough that it's worth a little experimenting to get your perfect recipe.
Final thoughts
You've probably already guessed my verdict — Oatly's Nespresso pods are an easy buy. I'd drink this coffee black or with oat milk. Either way, it goes down impeccably smooth, and I can see it appealing to a wide variety of coffee consumers. The price difference is negligible, but the pods are well worth it. Don't be afraid to play around with this pod. It would make a great Nespresso pod for a nutty macchiato, but could also be enhanced by a few ounces of oat milk and a splash of vanilla. However you choose to consume it, my one suggestion is to refrain from overpowering it with any additions. These pods don't need to be covered up by extra flavors and deserve to shine in their own right.