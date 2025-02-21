Review: Nespresso's Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsules Are Perfect For Oat Milk Lovers

In case you missed it, there's been a pretty big development in the Nespresso sphere. While third-party brands have long been able to create their own pods for Nespresso's Original machines, manufacturing Vertuo pods has remained exclusive to the Nespresso brand and its Starbucks collaboration. Well, Nespresso has invited a new player to its pod party in a partnership I was excited about from the get-go: Oatly.

Seasoned and budding baristas alike (and even some average consumers) will no doubt have heard of the Oatly brand. It's by far and away the best oat milk choice for latte making; in fact, Oatly is what Starbucks baristas use, which could have played a role in its eventual coupling with Nespresso. The Swedish company started making its oat products out of a desire to produce dairy alternatives that are better for the planet, and the impact it's having is staggering. The brand reports that its U.S. products have a 49% lower impact on climate change than dairy milk production and use 80% less water. That coupled with the fact that Oatly's oat milk is genuinely good (I've gone through dozens of boxes throughout my years as a barista) makes it a no-brainer milk alternative choice for eco-conscious consumers. But brand hoopla aside, I had to know: Are the company's Nespresso pods worth buying?

