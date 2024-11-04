8 Nespresso Pods For Those Who Prefer Sweeter Coffee Drinks, Ranked

It's a good bet that any coffee super fan who's always making at-home brews has a Nespresso machine ready to go at a moment's notice. Maybe your favorite latte is a sweet selection from Starbucks, but that's not a daily possibility — after all, buying a latte every day adds up! Instead, you turn to your trusty Nespresso for your daily sweet caffeine fix. There's only one problem: You have yet to find a pod that's suitable to your sweet coffee cravings, and no Nespresso pod you try is enough to satiate.

Advertisement

Fortunately, the company regularly showcases its commitment to have a brew that everyone, even sweet coffee lovers, will enjoy. I decided to try Nespresso's sweeter pods to see which ones were most likely to satisfy your sweet tooth, and I enjoyed nearly all of them — though some definitely had more saccharine qualities than others. However, none of the pods alone will quite match up to a sugary, creamy latte, so if you want to replicate your favorite caffeinated sweet treat at home, I recommend supplementing any of my favorite sweet coffee pods with your favorite coffee creamer or even one of Nespresso's honey products.

Regardless of how you prefer to drink it, I'll walk you through which sweet-profiled Nespresso pods give you the best bang for your buck. Let's rank them worst to best.

Advertisement