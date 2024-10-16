Nespresso's New Holiday Coffees Were Created By A Michelin Star Chef

According to the press release, each flavor was created with a special meaning in mind. Almond Croissant takes inspiration from French bakeries, with the coffee tasting like an earthy, buttery baked good. Though the influence is French, this specific pod uses Brazilian and Colombian coffee beans, giving the brew a sweet, rich flavor full of depth.

Though almonds are plenty nutty, the Peanut and Roasted Sesame flavored coffee has a creamy, nut-forward taste from the two main ingredients, as well as from popcorn. The coffee pod is given a deeper flavor thanks to Latin American Arabica beans, which are known for their chocolatey taste. African Arabica beans round out the pod, infusing the brew with a bright, fruity flavor.

The third flavor is what all our espresso martini dreams are made of. Unforgettable Double Espresso takes inspiration from travels across Malaysia, using a blend of Robusta coffee beans that are filled with woodsy, nutty notes. On top of the pods, the collection includes an assortment of chocolates and biscuits, joining Nespresso's line of chocolates.