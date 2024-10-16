Nespresso's New Holiday Coffees Were Created By A Michelin Star Chef
Homemade food and drinks are a key part of making the holiday season special. But oftentimes, professionally made items taste just as good (if not better). This year, Nespresso is bringing the holiday spirit to your home with a heartfelt collection made by a Michelin star chef.
According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, the limited-edition Unforgettable Holiday collection is meant to capture remarkable holiday experiences, hence the name. Almond Croissant, Peanut & Roasted Sesame, and Unforgettable Double Espresso are the three specialty flavors in this collection. Nespresso tasked Michelin Star Chef Jean Imbert to curate this sensory experience. Available as of October 16, the holiday collection uses the expertise of Imbert to give it a delicious flair. The chef won a Michelin star back in 2022 for Plaza Athénée, a Paris-based hotel with a world class restaurant. Imbert's modern take on traditional French cooking earned the star, but the inspiration behind the new Nespresso coffee pod flavors is international.
What is the inspiration behind Nespresso's new collection?
According to the press release, each flavor was created with a special meaning in mind. Almond Croissant takes inspiration from French bakeries, with the coffee tasting like an earthy, buttery baked good. Though the influence is French, this specific pod uses Brazilian and Colombian coffee beans, giving the brew a sweet, rich flavor full of depth.
Though almonds are plenty nutty, the Peanut and Roasted Sesame flavored coffee has a creamy, nut-forward taste from the two main ingredients, as well as from popcorn. The coffee pod is given a deeper flavor thanks to Latin American Arabica beans, which are known for their chocolatey taste. African Arabica beans round out the pod, infusing the brew with a bright, fruity flavor.
The third flavor is what all our espresso martini dreams are made of. Unforgettable Double Espresso takes inspiration from travels across Malaysia, using a blend of Robusta coffee beans that are filled with woodsy, nutty notes. On top of the pods, the collection includes an assortment of chocolates and biscuits, joining Nespresso's line of chocolates.